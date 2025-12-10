Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European solar PV module prices stabilise in November, ahead of potential ‘oversupply situation’

By JP Casey
December 10, 2025
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

SEIA appoints Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO

News

Italy’s FER-X auction: a market correction or a mirage?

Guest Blog, Features

World hits ‘heroic achievement’ of 1TW of operating utility-scale solar capacity

News

Plenitude begins operations at 150MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

US adds 11.7GW solar PV in Q3 despite permitting and political roadblocks persisting

News

European solar PV module prices stabilise in November, ahead of potential ‘oversupply situation’

News

NEM data spotlight: Record generation meets wild price swings in Australia’s NEM in November

Features, Long Reads

Waaree inks 288MW US supply deal for ‘high resilience’ bifacial modules

News

Equinor starts operations at its first hybrid solar-plus-wind project

News

Tongwei Global Partner Summit 2025: Arctic protection, digital manufacturing and TNC 3.0 Modules

Features, Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Monofacial PERC and TOPCon modules saw consistent prices in Europe in November. Image: SolarPower Europe.

The average price of several types of solar PV modules remained stable in Europe in November, matching consistency in the overall buyers’ confidence in the European solar sector.

These are the conclusions to be drawn from sun.store’s latest pv.index report, covering buying trends and market sentiment in European solar. Both types of monofacial PV modules tracked by the analyst—including passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon)—saw average sale price remain unchanged between October and November, holding steady at €0.077/Wp and €0.098/Wp, respectively.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Meanwhile, there were minor price falls for bifacial TOPCon modules—from €0.094/Wp to €0.09/Wp—and back contact modules—from €0.104/Wp to €0.101/Wp. The fall in prices for bifacial TOPCon modules specifically brings the average selling price of the module back to the same level reported in January, after a year that saw a sudden price spike in April to €0.105/Wp, and then months of consistent price decline

This is also the first time that the pv.index has tracked back contact prices specifically, and the price of such modules was immediately displaced from the height of the European industry seen in October, when back contact modules had the highest price. They have since been replaced by full black modules, with an average price of €0.104/Wp, the only type of module to see a month-on-month price increase.

All of these trends are shown in the graph above, compared to the PV purchasing managers’ index (PV PMI), a metric used to gauge purchasing sentiment among sun.store users. For the third consecutive month, the PV PMI held steady at 66—with any score above 50 indicating a broad confidence that the market will grow in the coming months—which sun.store says indicates a “balanced, confident market” and “consistent caution” in the module purchasing space.

“November reinforces the narrative of a market that has matured after a turbulent correction cycle,” explained Filip Kierzkowski, head of partnerships and trading at sun.store, whose comments follow a bottoming-out of the European PV module market in October. “Prices remain stable, and buyer behaviour is disciplined as we approach year’s end.”

However, there has been a slight uptick in buyer sentiment in recent months. While the overall PV PMI has remained stable at 66, the percentage of buyers who expect to purchase more modules in the coming months has slowly ticked upwards, from 45% in September to 46% in October and now 47% in November. While this remains much lower than the 58% of buyers who expected to add to their inventories in February—which drove a PV PMI of 73, the highest figure seen in the last 18 months—this slight improvement in buyer confidence is notable.

Chinese companies lead module brand rankings

The other component of the pv.index is a ranking of various module and inverter suppliers; in November, Chinese giant LONGi returned to the top spot of the solar panel brand rankings, displacing fellow Chinese industry leader Jinko. As is to be expected, the top five module manufacturers are all based in China, save for Canadian Solar, which saw its position jump from fifth to third between October and November.

Similarly, Chinese manufacturer Huawei sat atop the hybrid and string inverter rankings, displacing Deye in the hybrid inverter rankings and consolidating its months-long position atop the string inverter rankings. The inverter rankings are a little more geographically diverse than the module rankings, with Austrian firm Fronius and German manufacturer SMA Solar ranking in the top five for inverter manufacturers.

While the prices of on-grid inverters, and hybrid inverters larger than 15kW, increased between October and November, the prices of all inverters tracked by pv.index has fallen from the start of the year to November. The largest fall has been in hybrid inverters smaller than 15kW, which have seen prices decline from €123.97/kW in January to €98.74/kW in November.

Looking ahead, Kierzkowski said that sun.store is anticipating a build-up of module inventories among manufacturers, comments that reflect sentiment expressed in a guest blog for PV Tech last month, in which he considered the prospect of another oversupply situation hitting European solar.

“At the same time, we observe a build-up of module inventories on the manufacturer side, which typically leads to year-end sell-outs and targeted promotions—some of which are already appearing on sun.store,” he said.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the 13th edition of the Solar Finance & Investment Europe event in London on 3 – 4 February 2026. This event annually attracts infrastructure funds, institutional investors, asset managers, banks and development platforms at the forefront of European renewables. For more details, visit the website.

This story has been updated to correct an error in reporting the module supplier rankings.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

3 February 2026
London, UK
Returning in 2026 for its 13th edition, Solar Finance & Investment Europe Summit will bring together the brightest minds representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across Europe and the UK on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. The event is designed to enable leaders at the forefront of solar investment and deployment in Europe to scale, learn and land themselves industry defining partnerships.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
data dispatch, europe, finance, inverters, module price, modules, pv index, sfieu, SolarPLUSEU, sun.store

Read Next

A solar project in the US.

Italy’s FER-X auction: a market correction or a mirage?

December 10, 2025
Italy's NZIA FER-X auction aims to diversify Europe's supply chain, but this brings its own challenges, writes Patrizio Donati.
Image: Plenitude.

Plenitude begins operations at 150MW solar PV plant in Spain

December 10, 2025
Plentiude, the renewable energy development arm of Italian oil and gas major Eni, has started operations at a 150MW solar PV plant in Spain.
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

US adds 11.7GW solar PV in Q3 despite permitting and political roadblocks persisting

December 10, 2025
The US solar industry registered its third-best quarter with 11.7GW of new capacity installed in the third quarter of 2025.
Image: Pacific Energy.
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Record generation meets wild price swings in Australia’s NEM in November

December 9, 2025
Rooftop solar PV generated nearly twice the output of utility-scale solar throughout November 2025, maintaining a 1.9:1 ratio in Australia.
A Tongwei module demonstration.
Sponsored

Tongwei Global Partner Summit 2025: Arctic protection, digital manufacturing and TNC 3.0 Modules

December 9, 2025
Tongwei used its Global Partner Summit to show how high-efficiency PV, digital manufacturing and biodiversity protection must advance together.
The funding agreement will support the development and construction of Blue Elephant’s 1GW renewable energy pipeline across Europe. Image: Blue Elephant Energy.

Blue Elephant signs 319MW solar PV PPAs with German railway operator

December 9, 2025
German renewables developer Blue Elephant Energy has signed two long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with the German railway network operator Deutsche Bahn for utility-scale solar power projects.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Waaree inks 288MW US supply deal for ‘high resilience’ bifacial modules

News

Scatec signs deals for 1.1GW Egypt solar project, powers up South Africa PV site

News

US Solar industry demands end to DOI’s ‘unequal’ PV permitting pause

News

ACWA Power, Bapco Energies to build 2.8GW solar-plus-storage project in Saudi Arabia

News

World hits ‘heroic achievement’ of 1TW of operating utility-scale solar capacity

News

Preventing PV connector problems before they start

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA