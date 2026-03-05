Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Europe’s ‘Made in EU’ plans draw mixed reactions from solar industry

By Will Norman
March 5, 2026
Markets & Finance, Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Policy
Europe

Latest

Why the Middle East crisis could prompt a doubling down on solar

Features, Editors' Blog, News

Maxwell develops perovskite/HJT cell with 32.5% conversion efficiency

News

Arevon powers 430MW Missouri PV project, boosts state solar capacity by 50%

News

Trinasolar launches Vertex S+ G3 and Vertex N G3 ranges of i-TOPCon modules

News

Enery closes US$534 million in finance for Romanian solar-plus-storage project

News

Europe’s ‘Made in EU’ plans draw mixed reactions from solar industry

News

China’s VAT change confirms scale alone no longer defines competitiveness in PV manufacturing

Features, Guest Blog

Potentia Energy completes module installation at 98MW Quorn Park hybrid project

News

PPA prices in North America set to rise ‘in the short-term’, according to kWh Analytics

News

EU puts up €54.9m for solar under third round of cross-border tender

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Stéphane Séjourné, Executive Vice-President for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy, unveiling the proposal. Image: European Commission

The EU’s “Industrial Accelerator Act” (IAA) for key domestic manufacturing sectors has been met with mixed reactions by the continent’s solar industry.

The proposal for the IAA, adopted by the European Commission yesterday, introduces “Made in EU” criteria for strategic sectors, including solar and battery manufacturing. It will apply these criteria to public procurement and public support processes.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

In a statement, the Commission said the IAA “aims to increase value creation in the EU, strengthening our industrial base against the backdrop of growing unfair global competition and increasing dependencies on non-EU suppliers in strategic sectors”. For renewable energy technologies, that dependence and “unfair global competition” stems from China’s dominance of the global solar and energy storage supply chains.

The IAA focuses specifically on solar cells and inverters as strategic components of the solar supply chain. It does not mention modules, upstream wafer and ingot production or other balance-of-system components. It says that three years after the act enters force, public auctions and support processes for solar projects must use cells and inverters manufactured in the EU.

The Commission also said that “Made in EU” will include products which come from international trading partners “with which the Union has concluded an agreement establishing a free trade area or a customs union, or that are parties to the Agreement on Government Procurement”. These mostly cover non-EU European nations, though the EU also has a free trade agreement with India, which has become a major solar cell and module manufacturing nation.

‘A watershed moment’ or a ‘deep disappointment’

The EU’s largest solar lobby group, SolarPower Europe, said the IAA “marks a new era for solar manufacturing” in Europe. Deputy CEO Dries Acke said: “Today’s proposed Industrial Accelerator Act is a watershed moment for industrial policy in Europe.

“By focussing on Made-in-EU solar inverters and cells, the European Commission has largely found a balance between reshoring production of the most strategic solar PV system components, while avoiding overly restrictive requirements too early. This means support for European manufacturers, without negatively impacting affordable solar deployment.

“On the other hand, the requirements for battery energy systems are stricter and kick in too early,” Acke added.

However, some in the industry have said that the focus on cells and inverters falls short of their expectations. The European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC), a lobby group that represents certain European solar manufactures, said it was “deeply disappointed” with the IAA proposal.

“By limiting the criterion to just two components of solar installations (out of eight) – inverters and cells – it will not be possible to bring the entire PV supply chain back to Europe,” the ESMC wrote in a statement. ‘Furthermore, this provision will likely only enter force in 2030. The three-year delay before the provision becomes applicable will further weaken the entire proposal.”

Christoph Podewils, secretary general of the ESMC, added: “This target is slipping out of sight. I am very disappointed with this watering-down game. We need ‘Made in Europe’ to ensure the continent’s long-term energy security. The current explosion in energy prices, caused by the war in Iran, demonstrates the importance of being independent of other regions.”

The EU has previously sought to establish 30GW of solar PV manufacturing capacity across the whole supply chain – the shift towards a targeted focus on cells and inverters does seem to row back significantly from that initial aim. Currently, there is scant meaningful solar cell manufacturing capacity in Europe, though inverter producers have maintained significant capacity.

With a handful of module production plans taking shape, notably from Holosolis in France which plans to produce modules using technology licensed from Chinese PV giant Trinasolar and plans for a 10GW module and battery facility in Spain, prospective European cell producers may have a market to sell into.

The ESMC has called for the IAA to “gradually expand” the scope of its “Made in Europe” provisions, to include the whole supply chain. It is unclear how feasible that would be in Europe, given the expense and time needed to establish wafer and ingot production facilities and the current domination of the sector by Chinese producers.

“It is now essential that the legislators work on simplifying the legislation so that it can be implemented effectively in a harmonised way across Europe, with limited administrative burden,” said SolarPower Europe’s Acke. “Anything else would directly contradict the EU leaders’ call for strengthening the Single Market and lowering administrative burdens.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, europe, european commission, Industrial Accelerator Act, nzia, pv modules, solar pv

Read Next

Strait of Hormuz
Premium

Why the Middle East crisis could prompt a doubling down on solar

March 5, 2026
Analysis: Just as the energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to a European pivot on clean energy, the US-Israel war on Iran presents another potential turning point, this time with a wider global reach.
Trinasolar at the 2026 Key Energy Expo in Italy.

Trinasolar launches Vertex S+ G3 and Vertex N G3 ranges of i-TOPCon modules

March 5, 2026
Trinasolar has launched two new series of i-TOPCON solar PV modules, the Vertex S+ G3 range and the Vertex N G3 series.
An Enery solar PV project in Romania.

Enery closes US$534 million in finance for Romanian solar-plus-storage project

March 5, 2026
Enery has closed a €460 million (US$534 million) syndicated green project financing for a 761MWp solar, 1GWh-plus BESS project in Romania.
LONGi_Production Facility_ (02)

China’s VAT change confirms scale alone no longer defines competitiveness in PV manufacturing

March 5, 2026
Policy shifts in China mean PV manufacturers will need operational discipline and clear technology roadmaps to compete, writes LONGi's Charles Jiang.
Image: Potentia Energy.

Potentia Energy completes module installation at 98MW Quorn Park hybrid project

March 5, 2026
Potentia has completed the installation of nearly 161,000 solar modules at its Quorn Park hybrid solar-plus-BESS in Australia.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

EU puts up €54.9m for solar under third round of cross-border tender

March 4, 2026
The European Commission is inviting proposals for ground-mounted solar projects under the latest round of its cross-border tender programme.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PPA prices in North America set to rise ‘in the short-term’, according to kWh Analytics

News

Why the Middle East crisis could prompt a doubling down on solar

Features, Editors' Blog, News

Enery closes US$534 million in finance for Romanian solar-plus-storage project

News

Europe’s ‘Made in EU’ plans draw mixed reactions from solar industry

News

Potentia Energy completes module installation at 98MW Quorn Park hybrid project

News

Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

Features, Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain