Solar Organic to build 10GW solar, battery manufacturing site in Spain

By Will Norman
A year in review: solar moves centre stage in UK’s decarbonisation goals

CALSSA calls for US$10 million fine for utilities for slow residential solar and storage approval

Syria signs deal with STE to build 100MW solar PV plant

US ITC to pursue investigation on PV cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

Utility-scale solar and wind hit a record 47.2% electricity share in Australia’s NEM

Meridian, Nova finalise JV and financing for 400MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

TagEnergy acquires Australian developer ACE Power with 6GW renewables portfolio

Australia launches Capacity Investment Scheme tenders seeking 1.6GW of renewables

JA Solar launches DesertBlue module for desert and semi-arid markets

Solar Organic and officials from the Castilla-La Mancha government have met to discuss a facility for the production of PERC and TOPCon modules. Image: Castilla-La Mancha

Solar Organic Centro España is planning to build a 10GW solar module and battery manufacturing facility in the Spanish autonomous community of Castilla-La Mancha.

The company held a working meeting with the representatives of the Castilla-La Mancha government last week to advance the roadmap of the facility in the Ciudad Real municipality of Socuéllamos.

Solar Organic said it would use an unspecified Taiwanese technology to produce both monocrystalline passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) and n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules. Once complete, the production line will accommodate modules up to 2,500mm x 1,400mm.

The company did not give a specific timeline for the project’s construction or completion, but the government of Castilla-La Mancha said the project was being treated as a priority and that it had taken a “step forward” to streamline processing times for developers to access European aid.

This is one of the largest planned solar manufacturing facilities in Europe. The EU has issued various support schemes for manufacturing clean energy within its borders, most recently a €3.4 billion fund to support clean energy and energy storage system manufacturing projects.

A number of European companies are pursuing solar manufacturing capacity, though with limited success to date. Chinese PV manufacturer DAS Solar began construction on a 3GW module assembly plant in France earlier this year, joining PV startup Carbon in its efforts to establish manufacturing capacity in France.

In a live discussion at this year’s Intersolar Europe conference, PV Tech hosted representatives from the Becquerel Institute and European firms Holosolis, Oxford PV, Elinor Batteries and ElevenEs, to discuss the prospects of European solar and storage manufacturing. Broadly, the experts told us they saw great opportunities in Europe, but that financing, competition and political will still stood as barriers to reshoring clean energy supply chains. Read and watch the full panel discussion here.

battery manufacturing, c-si manufacturing, europe, module assembly, perc, pv modules, Solar Organic, solar pv, spain, topcon

Read Next

Ed Miliband walks in front of solar panels.
Premium

A year in review: solar moves centre stage in UK’s decarbonisation goals

September 1, 2025
The UK’s new Labour government took power last summer, promising a renewable energy revolution, with solar playing a lead role.
Construction is expected to take 12 months, after which the facility will enter service at full capacity. Image: Unsplash.

Syria signs deal with STE to build 100MW solar PV plant

September 1, 2025
General Corporation for Electricity Transmission and Distribution has signed a deal with Syrian-Turkish Energy Company (STE) to build a 100MW solar plant in Kafr Behm, Hama Governorate.
The 110MW Moura solar PV plant (pictured) ranked second in Rystad's leaderboard. Image: OX2.

Utility-scale solar and wind hit a record 47.2% electricity share in Australia’s NEM

September 1, 2025
Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) hit a record high for the combined utility-scale solar PV and wind share in the electricity mix on 30 August.
Image: Meridian Energy (via LinkedIn).

Meridian, Nova finalise JV and financing for 400MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

September 1, 2025
Meridian Energy and Nova Energy have completed agreements to establish a 50-50 joint venture (JV) to build and operate the 400MW Te Rahui solar PV power plant near Taupō, New Zealand.
Image: ACE Power.

TagEnergy acquires Australian developer ACE Power with 6GW renewables portfolio

August 31, 2025
Renewables developer and independent power producer (IPP) TagEnergy has acquired Australian developer ACE Power, adding 6GW of renewable energy and storage projects to its portfolio.
Image: Pacific Energy.

Australia launches Capacity Investment Scheme tenders seeking 1.6GW of renewables

August 31, 2025
Two CIS tenders have opened in Western Australia, seeking 1.6GW of renewable energy generation in the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM).

