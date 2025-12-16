Subscribe To Premium
EU identifies solar inverters as ‘high-risk’ in new Security Doctrine

By Will Norman
December 16, 2025
Ecoprogetti installs 400MW TOPCon, HJT manufacturing plant in Oman for AACE

Solar inverter market to shrink in 2025-26 amid uncertainty in China, US, EU

GameChange Solar to supply 1.2GW trackers to Khulis solar PV project in Saudi Arabia

UL Solutions grants 9703 certification to Voltage Energy 2kV EBOS products

How Imperial Star came up with its US solar domestic content calculator

SEG Solar breaks ground on 3GW ingot/wafer PV manufacturing plant in Indonesia

Acciona Energia sells stake in 1.3GW US solar PV portfolio

France awards 507MW solar PV in latest tender, average price decreases to €74.13/MWh

Soltec confirms 80% share buyout, continues focus on solar trackers

“The security doctrine is a wake-up call for the EU member states,” said ESMC head Christoph Podewils. Image: Baywa r.e.

The EU’s Economic Security Doctrine has identified solar inverters as a high-risk dependency, a move that the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) has lauded.

Announced earlier this month, the doctrine includes solar inverters and their supply chains among its assessment of risks to the EU’s critical infrastructure. It particularly highlights cybersecurity concerns and the “reliance on a single supplier” as points of risk.

The ESMC said it “welcomes” the doctrine; secretary general Christoph Podewils said: “The security doctrine is a wake-up call for the EU member states: They now need to work on massively reducing dependencies and cyber risks.”

The EU Commission outlined possible plans to combine its “tools” to combat cyber and supply risks, including the NIS2 cybersecurity directive, the Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA) and assessments of overseas measures which may “distort the level playing field in solar energy markets, notably through subsidised imports”. Depending on implementation, this last point could mark a harder line than has previously been taken with solar module and cell manufacturing, which has largely departed the continent.

The ESMC said it particularly welcomes plans to “support the development of trusted suppliers of critical subcomponents in the EU and in trusted third countries so that there are viable alternatives” to the current Chinese-dominated inverter supply.

The trade body—which represents a group of European solar manufacturers—said that around 80% of “Europe’s new PV systems” use Chinese-made inverters, “with two vendors dominating Europe’s market”. Data from sun.store, the European PV wholesale platform, shows that Huawei, Sungrow and Deye have led installations for both hybrid and string inverters in much of 2025.  

The EU has more than enough inverter manufacturing supply to meet its deployment demand, according to recent data from SolarPower Europe. Producers like SMA Solar and Fronius produce inverters in Europe and have some strong market penetration, though they have struggled in recent years with financial losses, which have led to job cuts.

The doctrine, which can be read in full here, describes plans to reserve “critical EU manufacturing capacities with the potential to scale up in times of global supply chain disruptions or health crises” as well as supporting “trusted suppliers”.

Solar inverters and cybersecurity

The announcement comes after the ESMC and SolarPower Europe both called for active support for the continent’s inverter manufacturers, after lower prices and greater competition from Chinese firms began to threaten their futures. Unlike solar module manufacturing, which involves heavily commoditised and fairly interchangeable, static products, inverters have become the “brains” of renewable energy systems, according to SolarPower Europe deputy CEO, Dries Acke, who spoke with PV Tech Premium earlier this year.

Once installed, solar and energy storage systems rely on inverters for continuous software operation, monitoring and flows of data, which exposes them to greater risk. The situation has been likened to a dependency on a flow of oil or gas rather than simpler shipments of solar panels.

This software dependency opens the door to security risks. The ESMC said: “Firmware or software updates could influence millions of systems simultaneously. This could result in serious harm for the European power system including large blackouts.”

Inverter cybersecurity has been making industry headlines in recent months, after a group of EU parliamentarians called for restrictions on Chinese inverters citing “energy security risks”, and both the Czech Republic and Lithuania introduced restrictions on Chinese products, specifically.

The EU’s Economic Security Doctrine did not explicitly mention China in its discussion of inverters, or anywhere else in the text, despite the “single supplier” likely being a reference to major Chinese companies.

In an interview with PV Tech Premium earlier this year, head of energy cybersecurity at the Czech Technical University in Prague, Erika Langerová, said that the Commission’s reluctance to explicitly mention China in protective measures around inverters could cause problems, “because you’re not able to do targeted mitigation measures, you just have vague recommendations.”

However, cybersecurity concerns are not limited to China. Langerová also told us that Russian hackers and bad actors are more aggressive towards Europe, and that technical vulnerabilities in servers, inverters or energy storage systems could be exploited by aggressors from anywhere.

You can read our full deep dive into European solar cybersecurity here.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
