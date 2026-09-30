Heliene launches new solar rooftop module, secures supply agreement with Sunrun

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This is not the first time Heliene has manufactured modules that have the entire supply chain based in the US, as the company partnered with cell manufacturer Suniva and solar PV manufacturer Corning to produce a US-made module last year.

Residential solar and energy storage provider Sunrun has signed a purchase agreement for Heliene’s 108HC All-Black module.

“Working with Sunrun allows us to invest in the domestic supply chain for rooftop solar,” said David Reasenberg, chief commercial officer of Heliene. “Through this purchase agreement, more of the materials and manufacturing that go into powering American homes can happen here at home, strengthening our energy security while also keeping rooftop solar affordable for American families.”

According to Heliene, purchasing solar modules with high levels of domestic content can improve project economics and help lower electricity costs.

On top of securing the entire supply chain—from polysilicon to modules—from US-based providers, Heliene has also recently begun testing American-made solar glass, a component of solar modules with very limited domestic production in the US, especially of low-iron patterned glass for crystalline silicon modules (subscription required).

The solar glass was made by Stewart Glass, which began production of a 3.2mm front-pane solar glass product in the spring of 2026 at its plant in Logan, Ohio, becoming the first fully operational solar glass plant in the US.

Learn more about how the domestic solar supply chain is developing in the United States at our PV CellTech USA conference in San Francisco on 13-14 October. For full details and booking, click the link above.