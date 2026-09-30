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Heliene launches new solar rooftop module, secures supply agreement with Sunrun

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Modules, Manufacturing
Americas

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heliene manufacturing minnesota
Heliene also announced a supply agreement with Sunrun for its new rooftop solar module. Image: Heliene.

Solar module manufacturer Heliene has launched a new all-black solar module targeting the rooftop solar market in the US.

Called the 108HC All-Black module, this new module will be manufactured with American-made polysilicon, ingots, wafers and solar cells, while module assembly will be done in the US.

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This is not the first time Heliene has manufactured modules that have the entire supply chain based in the US, as the company partnered with cell manufacturer Suniva and solar PV manufacturer Corning to produce a US-made module last year.

Residential solar and energy storage provider Sunrun has signed a purchase agreement for Heliene’s 108HC All-Black module.

“Working with Sunrun allows us to invest in the domestic supply chain for rooftop solar,” said David Reasenberg, chief commercial officer of Heliene. “Through this purchase agreement, more of the materials and manufacturing that go into powering American homes can happen here at home, strengthening our energy security while also keeping rooftop solar affordable for American families.”

According to Heliene, purchasing solar modules with high levels of domestic content can improve project economics and help lower electricity costs.

On top of securing the entire supply chain—from polysilicon to modules—from US-based providers, Heliene has also recently begun testing American-made solar glass, a component of solar modules with very limited domestic production in the US, especially of low-iron patterned glass for crystalline silicon modules (subscription required).

The solar glass was made by Stewart Glass, which began production of a 3.2mm front-pane solar glass product in the spring of 2026 at its plant in Logan, Ohio, becoming the first fully operational solar glass plant in the US.

Learn more about how the domestic solar supply chain is developing in the United States at our PV CellTech USA conference in San Francisco on 13-14 October. For full details and booking, click the link above.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
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heliene, module supply agreement, product launch, rooftop solar, sunrun, us

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