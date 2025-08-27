Ferrovial to build 250MW solar PV facility in Texas

“As data centres multiply and energy needs continue to increase, this facility will bring lasting value to the region by creating jobs, supporting local services and strengthening energy reliability,” said María José Esteruelas, CEO, Ferrovial Energy.

Ferrovial will handle construction, operation and maintenance, with the facility set to supply reliable power to the Texas grid and support long-term regional growth. The project further expands Ferrovial’s renewable energy footprint in the state, complementing its existing 257MWdc solar plant in Leon County.

In addition, the company is nearing completion of a 72MW PV facility in the Houston area being developed for client X-Elio.

Ferrovial has built a diverse portfolio of renewable projects across Spain and the US. In Murcia, Spain, it developed a 116MWp cluster of three PV plants in partnership with TotalEnergies and Soltec, supplying power to around 30,500 homes.

In Texas, the company is advancing the 72MW Liberty solar plant near Houston, which includes 60MWh of storage. Ferrovial has also delivered the 62MW Trevago I and II projects and the 17.8MW Calendula solar plant in Spain.

Texas ranks second in the US for total installed solar capacity, with 43,563MW deployed to date, according to SEIA. Over the next five years, the state is projected to add a further 40,863MW, putting it on track to surpass California as the nation’s leading solar market.