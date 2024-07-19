Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

First Solar investigates potential TOPCon patents infringement

By Simon Yuen
Manufacturing, Companies, Markets & Finance, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

First Solar investigates potential TOPCon patents infringement

News

Gemini, major solar-plus-storage project in Nevada, reaches commercial operations

News

Florida, Puerto Rico to tap federal funding for emergency BESS, Sunrun VPP powers Californian heatwave

News

SunPower ceases shipments, project installations, lease and PPA sales

News

Sungrow to supply 850MW inverters to Hero Future Energies in India

News

DOE’s Loan Programs Office approves US$864 million Puerto Rico PV and BESS grant

News

Corporate interest in community solar rising in the US

Features, Long Reads

Australia’s PV Lighthouse gets ARENA funds for 3D digital twin software aimed at reducing ‘guesswork’

News

First Solar opens Ohio R&D centre, sets new CdTe cell efficiency record

News

Indonesia Pertamina NRE to build 500MW solar PV plant in Bangladesh

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
First Solar manufacturing plant
No companies have been identified by First Solar as yet. Image: First Solar

US solar manufacturer First Solar has started an investigation into several crystalline-silicon cell solar manufacturers for potential infringement of its patents.

First Solar gained the patents through the acquisition of TetraSun in 2013. The investigation followed First Solar’s announcement of its ownership of patents related to the manufacturing of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and c-Si PV cells.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The patents include issued patents in the US, Canada, Mexico, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan and Australia, with validities extending to 2030. It also includes pending patent applications in the European Union and Japan.

“If infringement is discovered, we intend to challenge the ability of potential infringers to legally manufacture, assemble, and sell infringing TOPCon technology by pursuing enforcement, licensing, and/or other measures to safeguard our rights,” said Jason Dymbort, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of First Solar.

First Solar did not identify the companies infringing the patents. The company added that it firmly “believes in the value and strength of the patents and plans to conduct a thorough investigation of potentially infringing products”.

Aside from this investigation, First Solar recently opened its new research and development (R&D) centre in Ohio after almost two years of construction. The centre will focus on developing First Solar’s cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar cell and module technology alongside prototype tandem products.

First Solar said that the new facility is expected to accelerate its innovation cycles. It had hitherto been using a production line at its Perrysburg facility for R&D efforts which was subject to stoppages and restricted its flexibility. First Solar claimed that the Jim Nolan Centre, named after the company’s former director, is the largest solar R&D facility in the Western Hemisphere.

The facility is part of a roughly US$500 million investment First Solar has made into its R&D infrastructure, including the installation of a perovskite development line at the Perrysburg, Ohio manufacturing facility in the second half of this year.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
first solar, patent infringement, solar pv, topcon, us, usa

Read Next

Quinbrook subsidiary Primergy Solar's Gemini solar project in the US. Image: Quinbrook

Gemini, major solar-plus-storage project in Nevada, reaches commercial operations

July 19, 2024
Investment fund Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and its subsidiary Primergy Solar have reached commercial operations at their 690MWac/966MWdc Gemini solar-plus-storage project in Nevada.
Sunrun-768x452

Florida, Puerto Rico to tap federal funding for emergency BESS, Sunrun VPP powers Californian heatwave

July 19, 2024
The Energy Storage for Resilient Homes Act would allow residents of the two states to use funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to purchase residential BESS.
SunPower solar panels in Marin County in the US. Credit: SunPower

SunPower ceases shipments, project installations, lease and PPA sales

July 19, 2024
SunPower said the decision was not made "lightly" and will consider options to support its mutual customers and collective business pipeline.
Image: Sungrow

Sungrow to supply 850MW inverters to Hero Future Energies in India

July 19, 2024
Sungrow has signed an agreement with Hero Group's renewables arm Hero Future Energies to supply 850MW of inverters.
Puerto Rico solar-plus-storage project.

DOE’s Loan Programs Office approves US$864 million Puerto Rico PV and BESS grant

July 19, 2024
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a loan of up to US$861.3 million to support 200MW of solar PV and 285MW/1,140MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Puerto Rico.
Community solar project in the US from developer Pivot Energy
Premium

Corporate interest in community solar rising in the US

July 19, 2024
The corporate world is taking an increased interest in community solar, which can take multiple forms, from tax equity to offtake.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar opens Ohio R&D centre, sets new CdTe cell efficiency record

News

SunPower ceases shipments, project installations, lease and PPA sales

News

Saudi Arabia signs deals for 30GW domestic solar PV manufacturing

News

Germany adds 7.5GW solar PV in H1 2024, reaches 90GW

News

FERC: solar dominates new generation capacity in US

News

Australia’s PV Lighthouse gets ARENA funds for 3D digital twin software aimed at reducing ‘guesswork’

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024