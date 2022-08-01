Subscribe
Group Licence
News

First Solar signs 2.4GW module supply agreement with existing partner Intersect Power

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Modules, Operations & Maintenance, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

First Solar signs 2.4GW module supply agreement with existing partner Intersect Power

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon price finally levels off, top 4 silicon manufacturers post massive profit rises

News

Perovskite cells’ reverse bias potential threatens technology’s commercial viability, say researchers

News

Mytilineos’ profits soar to US$168m in H2 2022 as renewable sales double

News

First Solar will consider US manufacturing buildout if climate bill passes

News

Sunnova records best ever quarter in sales as revenue jumps, brands US climate bill ‘perfect’

News

Australian power export project ‘will unlock solar’s potential’, developer Sun Cable says

Featured Articles, Features

Clean Energy Associates acquired by British quality assurance firm Intertek

News

Enel Colombia begins construction of 487MW plant

News

Iberdrola sees profits soar with international business offsetting Spain’s results

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The module order will be used to progress Intersect Power’s portfolio of clean energy technologies in the US, which has recently scaled thanks to a massive raise. Image: First Solar.

US thin film manufacturer First Solar has landed an agreement to supply 2.4GW of its thin film PV modules to US renewables developer Intersect Power, making the company become one of the largest users of First Solar products.

Portland, Oregon-based Intersect has previously placed orders in 2019 and 2021 for a total of 4.1 GW of First Solar’s modules and expects roughly 6.4 GW to be deployed by 2027.

Produced in First Solar’s Northwest Ohio manufacturing complex, the modules from the latest order are scheduled to be delivered from 2024 to 2026.

They will be used in Intersect solar, storage and green hydrogen projects throughout the US that are expected to come online from 2025 through to 2027. At the end of June, the company secured US$750 million in funding to take its portfolio of renewables, energy storage and green hydrogen projects beyond 8GW.

“Intersect Power’s ongoing relationship with First Solar has been critical in rapidly scaling our business to meet our vision and reliably delivering our customers value and performance to support their decarbonisation goals,” said Sheldon Kimber, CEO at Intersect Power, as he praised First Solar’s US production base.

In June last year, First Solar committed to investing US$680 million to expand the US’ domestic PV manufacturing capacity by 3.3GW annually through building a third US manufacturing facility in Lake Township, Ohio.

The new facility is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2023 and when fully operational will scale the company’s Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6GW, the company said in a media release.

Just last week (29 July), following the news that Democrats had agreed a deal for a new stimulus package – dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act –  that includes support for domestic solar manufacturing, First Solar said it will consider expanding its production footprint in the US further if the proposed legislation becomes law.  

The statement was made as part of its Q2 2022 financial results that saw the company post net sales of US$621 million during Q2, slightly down on the US$629 million recorded in the same quarter last year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
first solar, intersect power, module supply agreement, module supply deals, pv power plants, supply agreements, thin film, us

Read Next

First Solar will consider US manufacturing buildout if climate bill passes

July 29, 2022
Thin-film module manufacturer First Solar will consider expanding its production footprint in the US if proposed legislation that includes manufacturing credits becomes law, the company’s CEO has said.

Clean Energy Associates acquired by British quality assurance firm Intertek

July 29, 2022
Supply traceability firm Clean Energy Associates (CEA) has been acquired by British testing, quality assurance and certification company Intertek as it looks to provide Total Quality Assurance (TQA) solutions for solar PV and energy storage products.

First Solar signs 500MW solar module supply deal with Akuo Solar

July 25, 2022
US thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar has signed a 500MW solar module supply agreement with French developer Akuo Solar.

Hanwha Qcells secures solar glass agreement with Canadian Premium Sand to support US module output

July 25, 2022
Module manufacturer and energy solutions company Hanwha Qcells has landed an agreement with Canadian Premium Sand (CPS) for the commercial offtake of patterned solar glass to support its US PV module production.

Georgia Power’s IRP for 2,300MW of renewables, 500MW of battery storage approved by state authorities

July 22, 2022
The US state of Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved state utility Georgia Power's 2022 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that maps out how the company will deploy more renewables and energy storage technology over the next three years as well as strengthen the state’s network of transmission lines and grid infrastructure.

Seraphim to supply 1GW of PV modules to Resolar for EU solar projects

July 21, 2022
Solar module manufacturer Seraphim Energy Group has agreed to supply 1GW of PV modules to European energy company Resolar for it EU operations.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Perovskite cells’ reverse bias potential threatens technology’s commercial viability, say researchers

News

Australian power export project ‘will unlock solar’s potential’, developer Sun Cable says

Featured Articles, Features

Mytilineos’ profits soar to US$168m in H2 2022 as renewable sales double

News

First Solar will consider US manufacturing buildout if climate bill passes

News

Italy to allocate 3.3GW of solar and wind in next renewables tender

News

Solar wafer, cell prices rise as reports suggest state intervention could be near

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022