FirstEnergy Ohio issues RFP for 470,000 Renewable Energy Credits

An operational solar project in Ohio. Image: United Renewable Energy.

US utility FirstEnergy Ohio has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to purchase renewable energy credits (RECs) for its Ohio utilities, Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison.

The companies plan to purchase 470,000 RECs – which can include solar RECs – with each REC representing 1MWh of generation from a Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) qualified renewable generating facility.

The purchases will help the companies meet their 2022 renewable energy targets established under Ohio’s alternative energy law.

Those RECs sought in the RFP will have to be compliant with the companies’ 2022 renewable energy obligations and be generated between 1 January 2022 and 31 December 2022.

Moreover, the RECs will have to be delivered to the utilities through grid operator PJM’s Environmental Information System Generation Attribute Tracking System (EIS GATS).

While no energy or capacity will be purchased under the RFP, the number of individual bidders will not be limited. As long as they can prove their REC generating facilities are certified or in the process of being so by the PUCO.

Potential bidders can submit credit applications by 1 November 2022 and proposals are due on 9 November 2022.