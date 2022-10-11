Subscribe
FirstEnergy Ohio issues RFP for 470,000 Renewable Energy Credits

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Americas

Latest

News

Photon Energy Group doubles electricity sales revenue on the back of high European power prices

News

UK solar sector slams proposals to redefine land categories

News

Financial support for PV manufacturing facilities in Europe ‘urgently needed’, solar CEOs say

News

Tongwei Solar expecting US$3 billion in profit for Q1 – Q3 2022 as high polysilicon prices, strong demand drive growth

News

REC Silicon appoints former Qcells exec as CFO

News

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Duke Energy to invest US$40 billion in zero-carbon generation in 10-year plan

News

US solar racking manufacturer Unirac secures investment

News

Tata Power to ramp up its Rajasthan renewables portfolio to 10GW in five years

News
An operational solar project in Ohio. Image: United Renewable Energy.

US utility FirstEnergy Ohio has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to purchase renewable energy credits (RECs) for its Ohio utilities, Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison.

The companies plan to purchase 470,000 RECs – which can include solar RECs – with each REC representing 1MWh of generation from a Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) qualified renewable generating facility.

The purchases will help the companies meet their 2022 renewable energy targets established under Ohio’s alternative energy law.

Those RECs sought in the RFP will have to be compliant with the companies’ 2022 renewable energy obligations and be generated between 1 January 2022 and 31 December 2022.

Moreover, the RECs will have to be delivered to the utilities through grid operator PJM’s Environmental Information System Generation Attribute Tracking System (EIS GATS).

While no energy or capacity will be purchased under the RFP, the number of individual bidders will not be limited. As long as they can prove their REC generating facilities are certified or in the process of being so by the PUCO.

Potential bidders can submit credit applications by 1 November 2022 and proposals are due on 9 November 2022.

