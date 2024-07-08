Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia turns on its first solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

By George Heynes
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia turns on its first solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

News

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

News

Peak Energy signs MOU for 50MW Korean rooftop PV portfolio

News

Germany generates “record” share of renewable energy in first half of 2024

News

Why inadequate grid infrastructure is causing delays in Indian renewables projects

Features, Featured Articles

Albanese government unveils ‘Future Made in Australia Bill 2024’ with eyes to bolster solar

News

SolarDuck, RWE install offshore PV pilot in Dutch North Sea

News

Jakson Green inks 400MW PPA with India’s NHCP

News

‘We expect the market will find balance’: JA Solar on supply and demand, pricing and European growth

Interviews

Western Australia tender for 500MW dispatchable renewables under Capacity Investment Scheme launched

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
FRV Australia’s Dalby solar-plus-storage project will feature a 5MWh co-located BESS asset. Image: FRV Australia.

Developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has announced its first solar-plus-storage project, based in Dalby, a town in Queensland, has gone live.

The facility comprises a 2.45MWdc solar PV plant and a co-located 2.54MW/5MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The project will sit on around 30 hectares of land.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Combining the two energy assets helps the site stabilise the national grid. Excess energy generated by the solar PV plant is captured and stored in the BESS for when demand spikes.

The project’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) Contractor was carried by Spanish company Gransolar.

Christopher Curtain, senior managing director for Asia-Pacific at OMERS Infrastructure, the Canadian infrastructure fund that owns a stake in FRV, said Dalby’s connection into the grid is “another great milestone for FRV Australia”, and the organisation will “leverage the learnings to continue to grow FRV’s Australian portfolio”.

Australian market sees surge in solar-plus-storage projects

Solar-plus-storage developments are steadily becoming more common in the Australian market.

In May 2024, the Australian government approved an 800MW solar-plus-storage project to be developed by SkyLab in South Queensland. While the Punchs Creek Solar Farm battery energy storage system (BESS) was stated to have a 250MW output by the Australian government, it might actually have an output of 200MW and a capacity of 250MWh, as covered by Energy-Storage.news.

In late June, clean energy investor Octopus Investments Australia revealed that it had obtained approval for generator performance standards (GPS) for an 80MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria.

Part of the Connections Reform Initiative, the Fulham Hybrid Battery Project, in partnership with AEMO and Australian energy delivery business AusNet, is one of the first DC-coupled battery storage projects to secure such approval and will have a capacity of 128MWh.

In the same week, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) Services signed a long-term agreement to secure green energy from the 243MWp Maryvale solar-plus-storage project via the fourth tender of the New South Wales Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap.

Based near Dubbo, the Maryvale solar and energy storage project, developed by Gentari Renewables Australia, will consist of roughly 172MW of solar PV combined with a 372MWh BESS.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, battery energy storage, bess, frv, FRV Australia, pv modules, queensland, solar pv, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Vattenfall's 700kW Symbizon agrivoltaics project in the Netherlands. Image: Vattenfall

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

July 5, 2024
Dutch independent power producer (IPP) PowerField has put a 52MWh BESS at a PV plant into operation, co-located with a 28MWp solar PV plant, which the company claims is the largest such site in the Netherlands.
Image: Daniel Bernard via Unsplash.

Peak Energy signs MOU for 50MW Korean rooftop PV portfolio

July 5, 2024
Singapore-headquartered renewable energy developer Peak Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to pursue a 50MW rooftop solar portfolio in South Korea.
Image: Tata Power via Twitter.
Premium

Why inadequate grid infrastructure is causing delays in Indian renewables projects

July 5, 2024
India is still facing several challenges to increase its installed solar capacity, including financing and grid infrastructure. 
The Kingaroy solar farm in Queensland, Australia. Credit: Mytilineos

Albanese government unveils ‘Future Made in Australia Bill 2024’ with eyes to bolster solar

July 5, 2024
The Australian federal government has presented the ‘Future Made in Australia Bill 2024’ to bolster renewable energy technologies like solar.
Salim Mazouz, DCEEW’s Office of the Capacity Investment Scheme branch head, speaking at Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024 in May. Image: Solar Media

Western Australia tender for 500MW dispatchable renewables under Capacity Investment Scheme launched

July 4, 2024
A market brief on the first tender to be held in Western Australia under the nationwide Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) for renewables and energy storage has been published.
Other CSSI in NSW include the 2.2GW PHES power station Snowy 2.0 and Oven Mountain, a 600MW/7200MWh, billion-dollar energy storage project. Image: NSW government.

Solar and pumped hydro energy storage projects deemed ‘critical’ in New South Wales, Australia

July 4, 2024
The NSW government has declared six renewable energy projects, one solar and three PHES sites, as “critical” for the Australian economy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

News

Peak Energy signs MOU for 50MW Korean rooftop PV portfolio

News

Albanese government unveils ‘Future Made in Australia Bill 2024’ with eyes to bolster solar

News

Why inadequate grid infrastructure is causing delays in Indian renewables projects

Features, Featured Articles

‘We expect the market will find balance’: JA Solar on supply and demand, pricing and European growth

Interviews

‘Companies have become increasingly sophisticated’: Martin Green on advances in solar cell efficiency

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024