Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Wirsol gets approval for 235MW / 230MWh NSW hybrid project as it eyes greater flexibility services

By Sean Rai-Roche
Policy, Projects, Storage
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Wirsol gets approval for 235MW / 230MWh NSW hybrid project as it eyes greater flexibility services

News

Masdar achieves financial close on 230MW Azerbaijan PV project

News

Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures invests in automated solar construction company Terabase Energy

News

Biden administration to invest US$26 million in renewable grid demonstration projects

News

South African policy changes will make projects ‘much easier and much quicker’ in boon for solar PV

Features, Interviews

Sunrun adds 34,000 customers in Q2, expects net subscriber value to grow to more than US$10,000 in H2

News

Hanwha Solutions to up US solar investment if Inflation Reduction Act passes – reports

News

Daqo’s Q2 profits treble Y-o-Y, lower polysilicon production costs result in record quarterly profits

News

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 225MW hybrid project in Rajasthan, 25-year PPA signed

News

Continued demand for residential solar sees SunPower bag record 19,700 new customers

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Once constructed, the site will allow dual land use activities, with sheep grazing planned on site. Image: Wirsol.

Germany solar developer Wirsol Energy has received development approval for its Maryvale solar and energy storage project in New South Wales (NSW) by the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

Located near to the city of Dubbo, the co-located project will consist of roughly 235MW of solar PV, combined with 190MWh – 270MWh of energy storage in the form of a lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS).

The project has now received planning approval and has submitted a grid connection request. It is expected to start construction in late 2023, with commercial operations beginning in early 2025. It will also employ dual land use methods with sheep grazing planned for the site post construction.

Wirsol said “huge changes” to Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM), which sees transitional arrangements put in place to allow the registration process to occur for projects which combine renewable energy generation with energy storage, allows renewable energy generators to evolve into hybrid plants, which are more suited to Australia’s energy demands.

“The pairing means that the plant’s output into the grid is fully controllable, ensuring stability of supply whilst allowing it to bid into markets previously unavailable to variable renewable energy plants,” Wirsol said in a statement.

Elected to power in May, Australia’s new Labor government has formally raised the country’s 2030 emissions reduction target to 43% below 2005 levels – up on the previous government’s goal to slash emissions by 26-28% – as it aims to increase renewables penetration in the National Electricity Market (NEM) to 82% by 2030.

PV Tech Premium has examined what the election results means for the country’s solar sector as the country’s new government vows to unlock renewables investment, upgrade the grid and bring federal policy more in line with states and territories.

And, just last week, the Australian federal government proposed legislation that will lock-in Australia’s commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 as well as providing greater oversight and accountability over progress on climate change in a sharp departure from the previous administration.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, australia solar, australian energy market operator, national electricity market, nem, sheep, storage, wirsol

Read Next

Australian government legislates for net zero by 2050, locks-in pledge to prevent future reversals

August 3, 2022
Last week, the Australian federal government proposed legislation that will lock-in Australia’s commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 as well as providing greater oversight and accountability over progress on climate change in a sharp departure from the previous administration.

Borrego completes solar-plus-storage development arm sale to investors ECP

August 1, 2022
US solar and energy storage developer Borrego has completed the previously announced spin off and sale of its development business to energy transition investor ECP for an undisclosed amount, with the new company being renamed as New Leaf Energy.
PV Tech Premium

Australian power export project ‘will unlock solar’s potential’, developer Sun Cable says

July 29, 2022
Sun Cable, the developer of an installation that bids to transmit renewable electricity from Australia to Singapore, will use proven technologies that have been deployed at projects around the world.

Australian developer Genex Power receives takeover bid

July 26, 2022
Australian renewables developer Genex Power has received an unsolicited takeover offer from two investment firms.

Octopus launches AU$10bn renewables platform, acquires Australia’s largest PV plant

July 20, 2022
Clean energy investor Octopus Investments Australia has launched a AU$10 billion (US$6.9 billion) platform that will finance renewables assets and has already acquired Australia’s largest operational solar project.

Canadian Solar sells 345MWp PV duo in New South Wales

July 8, 2022
Canadian Solar has completed the sale of two PV plants with a combined capacity of 345MWp in the Australian state of New South Wales.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures invests in automated solar construction company Terabase Energy

News

Hanwha Solutions to up US solar investment if Inflation Reduction Act passes – reports

News

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 225MW hybrid project in Rajasthan, 25-year PPA signed

News

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

News

Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

Interviews, Long Reads, News

Continued demand for residential solar sees SunPower bag record 19,700 new customers

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022