FRV gets green light for 327MWp solar PV project in Brazil

The Ceará project in the northeast of Brazil marks the return of the company in the country. Image: FRV.

Spanish developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) has received a preliminary environmental license to develop a 327MWp solar PV plant in Brazil.

Located in the state of Ceará, in the Northeast region of the country, the project marks the first one carried out by the developer since its return to Brazil.

The commissioning of the project will create around 306 jobs by favouring the use of local contractors and suppliers during the construction phase.

“FRV makes official its firm commitment to the Brazilian market, which is a milestone of great importance for FRV, as we have important plans for the future in this country,” said managing director of FRV South America, Manuel Pavón.

Earlier this year the Madrid-based developer was one of two companies awarded in Chile’s latest renewables auction with 651GWh of solar PV and wind power, which brings its pipeline to 2.5GW of renewables under development and construction in Chile.

The company also acquired a majority stake earlier in the month on 600MW battery energy storage system portfolio in Greece.