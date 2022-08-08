Subscribe
Chile awards 777GWh of solar to two developers, 14.8% of total auctioned

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Inflation Reduction Act passes US Senate, vote in House of Representatives expected this week

Yingli eyes residential, commercial PV sectors for its new YLM 3.0 Pro module

India deploys 8.4GW of solar PV in H1, forecast to reach 20GW by end of the year

AES on track for 2022 renewables contract targets, driven by US market

PV Price Watch: Price of polysilicon rises again after brief reprieve, September production expected to peak following buildout  

X-Elio wins 15MW contract in Japan’s latest feed-in premium auction

US community solar to grow 7GW by 2027 as more states look to expand access

Revolve Renewable Power gets approval for 250MW solar-and-storage project from US’ BLM

BASF signs 250MW solar and wind virtual PPAs

Only 14.8% of the energy auctioned in Chile’s latest auction was awarded with average prices rising more than 50% from the previous auction. Image: Sam Power via Unsplash.

Despite an initial selection of 15 bidders, Chile’s latest power auction awarded contracts to just two companies, with 777GWh of solar PV co-located with energy storage and wind secured.

The country’s National Energy Commission (CNE) had intended to contract 5,250GWh per year for 15 years with contracts set to start in 2027.

Last month, a total of 15 companies that were selected for bidding put forth bids totaling 10.125GWh, almost double the intended size of the auction, but only two companies have been successful in their bids, which amounted to just 14.8% of the 5.250GWh auctioned.

Spanish developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), through its Chilean subsidiary FRV Development Chile, has been awarded 651GWh at a price of US$37.19/MWh for solar PV plants and wind energy.

The other bidding company to win was Zapaleri SpA with 126GWh of solar PV co-located with energy storage at a price of US$38.359/MWh

The average price (US$37.38/MWh) was more than 50% higher than the previous auction held in September 2021, when the average had reached US$23.78/MWh.

“Chile is a market in which we are strongly committed and with great plans for the future, with this award in the auction we hope to continue contributing to the decarbonisation of the energy sector in Chile and its independence from other fossil fuel sources,” said managing director of FRV South America, Manuel Pavón.

With the amount awarded during the auction, the Spanish developer expects to have a pipeline of 2.5GW of renewables under development and construction in Chile.

Marco Antonio Mancilla, executive secretary at CNE, said: “Efficient prices have been achieved, with renewable technology that included energy storage. It is a proof of trust that these processes are successful, and companies understand it gives signs of long duration for the country.”

The excess energy not awarded in this bidding will probably be allocated in next year’s auction, Mancilla suggested.

Read Next

X-Elio wins 15MW contract in Japan’s latest feed-in premium auction

August 5, 2022
Spanish developer X-Elio has been awarded 15MW of solar PV capacity in Japan’s first feed-in premium (FiP) auction.

Spain launches new renewables auction with 1.8GW of solar capacity sought

August 3, 2022
Spain has started the process to celebrate a fourth round of renewables auction in November with 1.8GW of solar capacity to accelerate its electrification.

US developer Longroad Energy gets US$500m investment to support business model shift

August 2, 2022
US developer, owner and asset manager Longroad Energy has secured a US$500 million equity investment to support its business model shift from a “develop to sale” strategy to the ownership of renewable projects in the US.

Mytilineos’ profits soar to US$168m in H2 2022 as renewable sales double

July 29, 2022
Renewables developer Mytilineos has seen its profits soar to €166 million in H1 2021, with renewables sales nearly doubling.
PV Tech Premium

Australian power export project ‘will unlock solar’s potential’, developer Sun Cable says

July 29, 2022
Sun Cable, the developer of an installation that bids to transmit renewable electricity from Australia to Singapore, will use proven technologies that have been deployed at projects around the world.
PV Tech Premium

Concerns raised over Singapore’s power import plan amid uncertainty in Indonesia

July 22, 2022
Analysts have flagged concerns over a lack of clarity from Indonesia’s government related to power exports, potentially spelling trouble for project developers looking to transmit renewables generation from the country to neighbouring Singapore.

