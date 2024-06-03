Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

FTC Solar launches autonomous hail stow programme

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Operations & Maintenance
Americas

Latest

FTC Solar launches autonomous hail stow programme

News

Qcells commissions 50MW California PV project with Meta PPA in place

News

REC Group launches module series using HJT cells with 22.5% conversion efficiency

News

PV Price Watch: Leading polysilicon producers eyeing new opportunities as low prices persist

News, Editors' Blog, Features

JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

News

‘No energy transition without transmission’: tackling the grid connection bottleneck in solar

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

India installs show 10% quarter-on-quarter decline in Q1 2024 with 367MW of rooftop solar

News

Avaada wins 1,050MW of PV in Indian tender

News

Brookfield launches €6.1 billion deal for French IPP Neoen

News

Qcells to use ‘lowest cost, highest efficiency’ Lumet metallisation tech for cell production

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
ftc solar
The Automated Hail Stow Solution can work in tandem with FTC Solar’s SUNOPS operations and management platform. Image: FTC Solar

US solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has launched its Automated Hail Stow Solution, an automated programme to stow PV modules ahead of hailstorms, to minimise damage from extreme weather events.

The programme, delivered in tandem with VDE Americas, works with FTC’s existing operations and management platform, SUNOPS, to stow modules at times when they are most at risk of hail damage. When exposed to a hail risk, modules are stowed at the maximum angle allowed by the tracker, and away from prevailing winds, to minimise the damage that can be caused by hailstorms.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The solution uses meteorological data to assess when hailstorms are taking place, and allows uses to customise how much hail risk they want to expose their modules to, before they are stowed. Users can also choose whether modules are stored automatically, or manually, and receive notifications to warn of impending hail events.

“By combining advanced technology with meteorological insights, we aim to provide our customers with greater peace of mind and protection for their solar assets,” said Andrew Morse, senior director of Software at FTC Solar.

The global solar sector has been made more aware of the potential damage that extreme weather, notably hailstorms, can to do projects, following the falling of “golf ball-sized” hailstorms on the Fighting Jays solar project in Texas earlier this year.

A report from insurers GCube found that, between 2018 and 2023, the average insurance claim made at solar projects due to hail damage cost around US$58.4 million, and hail accounted for 54.21% of incurred costs of total solar loss claims, as solar projects grow larger in scale, and become more exposed to extreme weather events.

Jason Kaminsky, CEO at kWh Analytics, told PV Tech Premium that, in response to the Fighting Jays incident, there is a greater awareness of the insurance risk that weather can pose to solar projects. He noted that “the biggest challenge is operationalising a lot of the insights that we’ve seen,” and FTC Solar will be optimistic that its integration of its latest autonomous programme with an existing operations and management tool will help this process of integrating data into operational performance.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
americas, automation, extreme weather, finance, ftc solar, hail, insurance, operations and maintenance, risk, stowing, sunops, us, vde americas, weather

Read Next

The Ocotillo Wells project has entered operations. Image: Qcells

Qcells commissions 50MW California PV project with Meta PPA in place

June 3, 2024
Korean-owned solar manufacturer Qcells has commissioned a 50MW/200MWh solar-plus-storage project in California.
corey coyle
Premium

‘No energy transition without transmission’: tackling the grid connection bottleneck in solar

May 31, 2024
Ember Climate suggests that the EU will need to invest at least €58.4 billion a year on transmission and distribution grids.
A Lumet silver finger on silicon solar cell. Image: Lumet

Qcells to use ‘lowest cost, highest efficiency’ Lumet metallisation tech for cell production

May 31, 2024
Solar manufacturer Qcells has partnered with Lumet, a specialist in solar cell metallisation technology, to reduce the cost of its cell production lines.
thor swift via berkeley lab

LBNL: Wind and solar installations cut carbon emissions, generate US$249 billion between 2019 and 2022

May 30, 2024
A new report from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory found that new solar and wind capacity drove US$249 billion of economic benefits.
Maxeon’s module production plant in Mexico. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Maxeon posts US$14.9 million losses in delayed Q1 ’24 results

May 30, 2024
Maxeon Solar Technologies posted net losses of US$14.87 million in its Q1 2024 financial results. It also announced that its future utility-scale solar business will be “focused exclusively on the US”.
EDP Renewables’ 20MW Cameron Solar Park in South Carolina. Image: EDP Renewables via Twitter.

EDP Renewables commissions 175MW Arkansas PV project

May 30, 2024
Renewables developer EDP Renewables North America has built a 157MW solar PV project in Arkansas, marking the company’s entry into the state.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India installs show 10% quarter-on-quarter decline in Q1 2024 with 367MW of rooftop solar

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Qcells to use ‘lowest cost, highest efficiency’ Lumet metallisation tech for cell production

News

‘No energy transition without transmission’: tackling the grid connection bottleneck in solar

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

IRS issues new proposals for IRA renewables tax credits

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
June 4, 2024
London, UK

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
10am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore
© Solar Media Limited 2024