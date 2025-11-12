Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Nextracker becomes ‘Nextpower’ in strategic shift

By Ben Willis
November 12, 2025
Power Plants, Balance of System
Americas

Latest

Nextracker becomes ‘Nextpower’ in strategic shift

News

Economic and demographic trends to create opportunities for solar as world becomes ‘thirsty for energy’

News

Qcells furloughs 1,000 US employees following detention of solar cells by US Customs

News

Back contact solar technology: from premium niche to mainstream contender

Features, Interviews

EBRD boosts equity in Infinity to US$141.5m to expand renewable capacity across Africa

News

Mooreast begins study to build up to 500MW floating renewables in Timor-Leste

News

SunPower continues expansion with Ambia Solar acquisition

News

NEM data spotlight: Australia’s solar PV sector achieves record October performance with 4,715GWh

News

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country’s largest

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Nextracker solar trackers.
Nextracker has rebranded as Nextpower to reflect its new product lines and services. Image: Nextracker

Nextracker has rebranded itself as ‘Nextpower’ to reflect what the company said was its evolution from solar tracker supplier to a “full-platform” provider of integrated energy solutions.

The name change follows an acquisition spree in recent months that has seen Nextracker buy a number of companies, covering module frames, artificial intelligence, robotics and electrical balance of system (BOS) components.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

In addition to the rebrand, Nextpower announced the launch of a new line of power conversion systems (PCS), which it plans to begin shipping in 2026.

“Our customers want coherent, integrated solutions that install faster, perform better, and operate more reliably over their lifetime,” said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextpower. “Over the past several years, we have been systematically executing a strategy to expand our portfolio and create a comprehensive technology platform that delivers significant benefits across the solar value chain.”

Shugar said the new name reflects this transformation. “Nextpower is building on decades of leadership in solar tracking, creating a leading integrated technology platform to support the world’s most advanced clean energy systems. The world is in an electricity super-cycle, and solar is the primary driver, adding more capacity than any other source, at lower cost. As we expand into power conversion systems (PCS), robotics, and AI, we’re enabling customer solutions engineered for the scale, reliability, and complexity of today’s solar power plants.”

The company said the rebrand came at a time of huge demand for power, driven by electricity-hungry sectors such as AI.

Underlining Nextpower’s growth into new areas, the company said that it expects around one-third of its revenue to come from sales of non-tracker products and services by 2030. It said it was targeting revenue of US$4.8 billion-5.6 billion by FY2030.

“Our multi-year financial targets reflect our confidence in Nextpower’s growth trajectory and the strength of our business model,” said chief financial officer, Chuck Boynton. “We expect to deliver continued top-line growth, expand cash generation, and fund ongoing investments in growth while maintaining healthy margins and a fortress balance sheet through disciplined execution and operational efficiency.”

The company will continue to list under its Nasdaq ticker NXT.

nextracker, pv power plants, solar pv, trackers, us, usa

Read Next

QCells 3

Qcells furloughs 1,000 US employees following detention of solar cells by US Customs

November 12, 2025
Qcells has announced plans to reduce pay and working hours for one-third of its 3,000 employees in the US state of Georgia.
STS's Stefano N. Granata
Premium

Back contact solar technology: from premium niche to mainstream contender

November 12, 2025
PV Talk: Stefano N. Granata of STS discusses the growing momentum behind back contact cell technology as manufacturers and investors embrace higher-efficiency solutions.
According to the company, the funds will help Infinity Power, a subsidiary of Infinity, add around 3GW of renewable capacity across key African markets. Image: EBRD.

EBRD boosts equity in Infinity to US$141.5m to expand renewable capacity across Africa

November 12, 2025
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has increased its equity stake in Infinity by US$40 million.
Residential solar panels from SunPower

SunPower continues expansion with Ambia Solar acquisition

November 12, 2025
US solar installer SunPower has continued its expansion in the residential market with the acquisition of Utah-based residential installer Ambia Solar.
Image: Potentia Energy (via LinkedIn).
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Australia’s solar PV sector achieves record October performance with 4,715GWh

November 12, 2025
Solar PV in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) made a strong showing across October 2025, reaching 4,715GWh – a 9.88% increase on the 4,291GWh recorded in October 2024.
Solar panels in India.

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

November 11, 2025
During a week marked by significant developments, ACME Solar and Reliance NU Energies win SJVN tenders while Emmvee launches IPO.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country’s largest

News

Qcells furloughs 1,000 US employees following detention of solar cells by US Customs

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

News

NEM data spotlight: Australia’s solar PV sector achieves record October performance with 4,715GWh

News

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

News

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal