Gas plants to become 10x more expensive than solar PV in Europe – Rystad

By Will Norman
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

JA Solar posts US$6.8 billion in revenue for Q3 as it begins N-type module delivery

First Solar, Swift Current Energy announce 2GW PV module deal in the US 

Daqo Clean Energy reports net profit close to US$1 billion in Q3, expects bumper quarter in Q4  

Engie bags 6GW of US solar and storage projects from Belltown Power

Sunnova doubles its revenue despite continued net loss

US residential solar market in growth mode, although market changes lie ahead

IEA: New policies in major markets would increase clean energy investments by 50%, to US$2 trillion by 2030

Enphase planning to build up to six new factories in the US as business booms

Goldbeck Solar breaks ground on 47MW Alberta site as it eyes greater regional growth

Rystad Energy said that high gas prices, market challenges and the falling cost of renewables all indicate a shift away from gas as a main source of European electricity. Image: SolarPower Europe/Twitter

It will be 10 times more expensive to operate gas-fired power plants in Europe than to build new Solar PV capacity in the coming years, according to research by Rystad Energy.

High gas prices, market challenges and the falling cost of renewables all indicate a shift away from gas as a main source of European electricity in the medium to long-term, the research firm said.

Its research, based on a comparison of the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) of gas with solar PV and wind, suggests that even once gas prices have lowered from their recent exceptional highs, gas will struggle to remain competitive in Europe’s power landscape.

These high prices have risen from an average of €46/MWh (US$45.8/MWh) in 2021 to €134/MWh (US$134/MWh) in 2022, a 189% jump. Nonetheless, gas generation output increased 4% in the first seven months of the year, in part because of a 100TWh drop in nuclear and hydroelectric generation in 2022. The situation is not expected to improve this winter, and gas will be needed to keep the lights on into 2023.

However, next year will see the return of nuclear generation plants – notably 30GW of capacity that EDF hopes to reintroduce after being offline for maintenance – and over 50GW of solar PV and wind capacity are in the pipeline. Even with gas prices expected to stabilise and put the LCOE of existing plants around €150/MWh by 2030, new solar PV facilities will have a LCOE around a third of this, reinforcing solar’s position as the cheapest form of power generation in much of the world

“Gas will continue to play an important role in the European energy mix for some time to come, but unless something fundamental shifts, then simple economics, as well as climate concerns, will tip the balance in favour of renewables” Carlos Diaz Torres, head of power at Rystad Energy said.

European countries have been accelerating the installation of renewable energy capacity in light of the recent price rises as the market tries to adjust to the loss of Russian gas. Indeed, it’s predicted that Europe will see “significant” increases in solar PV development following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Rystad forecasts that more than 100GW of renewable capacity could be developed if the money used to maintain gas-fired power generation was repurposed, and by 2028 capacity could reach 333GW using money that would otherwise have funded gas generation. This much capacity would be enough to generate 663TWh of electricity.  These forecasts are only based upon repurposing money that would otherwise be used for gas, and build upon Rystad Energy’s base case forecast wherein over 2TW of solar and wind capacity and 520GW of utility scale batteries are installed by 2050.

Gas will still be needed to back up the intermittency of renewables generation, and until sufficient infrastructure is in place it is still vital to the European power mix, Rystad said. However, the firm said  it makes sense for European power companies to fast-track the development of renewables in the face of gas’ uncertain and costly future. Whilst the European Commission has endorsed solar manufacturing and created energy security policies, economic and market forces could move things along more quickly.

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

8 November 2022
For anyone installing, investing in or selling solar PV equipment, this webinar will explain the advantages of the new Solis S6 hybrid inverter. With energy prices likely to continue to rise, energy storage becomes a critical choice for many. Choosing the right solution for the right scenario is vital and Solis will walk you through why this inverter is the right choice, highlighting the technological advancements versus its predecessor, the S5.

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

9 November 2022
Join us for this webinar on key strategies to mitigate PV supply chain risk. We'll be covering geographic diversification, ESG and quality, emerging PV technologies and exploring the prospects of a European manufacturing boom.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
