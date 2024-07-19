Gemini, major solar-plus-storage project in Nevada, reaches commercial operations

It was developed and built by investor Quinbrook and independent power producer (IPP) Primergy Solar, which sold a 49% stake in the project to Dutch pension fund manager APG in late 2022.

The project was approved by the US Department of Interior in 2020 and secured nearly US$2 billion in financing in 2022 for its construction. A 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) has already been secured with Nevada public utility NV Energy.

“Gemini creates a blueprint for holistic and innovative clean energy development at mega scale, and we are proud to have brought this milestone project to life and to have delivered so many positive impacts across job creation, environmental stewardship, and local community engagement,” said David Scaysbrook, co-founder and managing partner of Quinbrook.

Primergy said that as part of the project it implemented an ‘unprecedented’ framework for ecosystem management, including leaving vegetation in place, matching the solar’s installation with the ground’s natural contours and reducing land footprint by 20%.

Earlier this year, the IPP secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) for another of its solar-plus-storage project in the US state of Nevada. The deal will see California community energy supplier San Diego Community Power acquire power generated by Primergy’s 400MWac Purple Sage Energy Center, a project currently under development. The project also consists of a 1.6GWh battery energy storage system (BESS), and is expected to be commissioned in 2027.

