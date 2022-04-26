Solar Media
News

Quinbrook secures US$1.9bn financing deal for 690MW/380MW solar-plus-storage project

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Quinbrook secures US$1.9bn financing deal for 690MW/380MW solar-plus-storage project

News

DOE study details how grid-enhancing technologies can prevent renewables curtailment

News

Inside the grid challenges that stand between the UK and 70GW of solar PV by 2035

Editors' Blog, Features

Astronergy launches new TOPCon n-type modules

News

CPUC adopts action plan to facilitate ‘forward-thinking’ distributed energy resources policy

News

JA Solar announces exclusive supply deal for 3.1GW hybrid project in China

News

US DOC to integrate climate considerations into policies as PV sector tackles tariff probe fallout

News

SOFARSOLAR putting power into the hands of consumers

News, Product Reviews

Perovskite solar company Tandem PV raises US$6m to build Californian manufacturing facility

News

Ventient Energy acquires 240MW PV portfolio in Spain

News
The Gemini project has had a 25 year PPA with Nevada public utility NV Energy in place since 2020. Image: Primergy.

Investment fund Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and its subsidiary Primergy Solar have closed a US$1.9 billion financing deal for a 690MWac/380MW hybrid solar-plus-storage project in the US.

The Gemini Solar + Storage project, approved by the US Department of Interior in 2020 and located in Clark County, Nevada, will have a total capacity of 690MWac/966MWdc of solar PV and 380MW/1,416MWh of battery storage.

The financing deal consists of US$1.3 billion in credit facilities, including a construction/term loan, tax equity bridge loan and letter of credit facility. It also includes US$532 million in tax equity commitments being provided by Truist Bank and Bank of America, which Primergy said was the “largest single-asset tax equity solar financing ever completed in the US”.

The Gemini project was developed by Primergy, a wholly owned portfolio company of Quinbrook that was launched to oversee the project. Expected to be complete and operational in late 2023, Gemini will deliver renewable energy under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Nevada public utility NV Energy.

Quinbrook, which recently acquired a 350MW solar-plus-storage project in the UK, said the Gemini project had to overcome several challenges but that, once complete, it would “showcase the many benefits of pairing large scale solar power with storage and will guide the way for many similar projects to come from the Primergy team.”

“With the suppliers and contractors engaged and the financing secured, we are ready to begin construction on this unprecedented project,” said Ty Daul, CEO of Primergy. “We look forward to scaling this model on our many upcoming projects.”

The construction facilities were led by four companies – KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc., MUFG Bank Ltd., Bank of America, N.A. and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, New York Branch.

The four have syndicated the credit facilities to 19 lenders, and Quinbrook and Primergy arranged the US$95 million mezzanine debt facility from Voya Investment Management.

Paragon Energy Capital served as the tax equity advisor and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe was legal counsel to Primergy. Hunton Andrews Kurth provided tax equity legal counsel to Truist, Milbank LLP provided tax equity counsel to Bank of America, Allen & Overy provided legal counsel to Voya and Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal counsel to the lenders.

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

4 May 2022
Join Finlay Colville (PV Tech) and Jenya Meydbray (PVEL) for this free 1 hour webinar answering the key questions about sourcing PV modules for the U.S. market. Click here for more information and registration.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
financing, nevada, ppa, primergy, primergy solar, project financing, pv power plants, quinbrook infrastructure partners, solar pv, us

JA Solar announces exclusive supply deal for 3.1GW hybrid project in China

April 25, 2022
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JA Solar is to supply all of the PV modules to a 3.1GW wind-solar-storage hybrid project in the Chinese city of Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia.

US DOC to integrate climate considerations into policies as PV sector tackles tariff probe fallout

April 25, 2022
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has been directed to integrate climate considerations into its policymaking just one month after it launched a solar tariff investigation that industry players have warned is already hampering the country’s clean energy transition.

Perovskite solar company Tandem PV raises US$6m to build Californian manufacturing facility

April 25, 2022
US perovskite company Tandem PV has closed on the first half of a US$12 million Series A raise after raising US$6 million for building a pilot manufacturing facility in its headquarters of San Jose, California.

Ventient Energy acquires 240MW PV portfolio in Spain

April 25, 2022
Independent onshore renewables firm Ventient Energy has completed the acquisition of 240MW of solar PV as part of a broader renewables portfolio.
A greener PV

April 22, 2022
As the world leans on solar PV to decarbonise its power supply, so to must the solar industry clean up its act. Jules Scully charts the industry-wide efforts for a greener solar PV industry.

FERC proposes sweeping transmission reforms as it seeks to expand renewable access

April 22, 2022
The US’ Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NOPR) that aims to address transmission grid planning and cost allocation issues in order to open up access to more renewable energy projects.

Astronergy launches new TOPCon n-type modules

News

Renewables execs slam US government over solar tariff petition

News

A greener PV

Featured Articles, Features

Inside the grid challenges that stand between the UK and 70GW of solar PV by 2035

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Talks: Korkia’s Mikko Kantero discusses emerging solar markets, local partnerships and PV’s Lego-like replicability

Features, Interviews

Perovskite solar company Tandem PV raises US$6m to build Californian manufacturing facility

News

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
