Subscribe
Group Licence
News

General Capital invests US$500m in Pine Gate Renewables to expand utility-scale solar

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

General Capital invests US$500m in Pine Gate Renewables to expand utility-scale solar

News

Solar PV made half of new renewables investments in 2021 – IEA

News

3D Micromac lands supply contract for Enel Green Power’s module gigafactory expansion

News

World’s solar capacity to top 2TW by 2031, with China accounting for nearly half of all new additions

News

First Solar to supply 2GWdc of modules to National Grid Renewables

News

‘Ceaseless’ polysilicon price rises in China as production falls below forecasts

News

Brookfield raises US$15bn for ‘world’s largest private fund’ focused on the energy transition

News

1.9GW of solar PV wins PJM capacity auction contract

News

Evergen to further develop software after closing AU$15m funding round

News

Australia’s solar sector set to scale up deployment following ‘game-changer’ election result

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Pine Gate currently operates more than 1GW of solar and energy storage projects across the US. Image: Generate Capital.

Sustainable infrastructure investment firm General Capital has invested US$500 million in US developer Pine Gate Renewables to support its utility-scale solar expansion.

The investment will be divided into US$200 million in equity investment and US$300 million in long-term asset partnership to finance solar projects. As part of the investment, General Capital will join the board of directors of Pine Gate.

The solar and energy storage developer currently operates more than 1GW of renewable energy projects.

Moreover, it has a pipeline of 20GW in active development across the US and has raised over US$1 billion in corporate and project capital financing in the last six months.

Ben Catt, CEO of Pine Gate, said: “Generate is a collaborative, experienced partner and shares Pine Gates’ long-term vision of driving the energy transition and improving energy security by providing solar energy and battery storage to local communities across the country. Pine Gate is well-positioned as we continue to expand our national presence.”

Last May, Pine Gate signed two separate memorandum of understanding (MoU) for non-lithium battery supply with Urban Electric Power and EnerVenue.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
equity finance, general capital, pine gate, pine gate renewables, solar investment, us solar investment, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Solar PV made half of new renewables investments in 2021 – IEA

June 23, 2022
Solar PV has made nearly half of all new investments in renewable power in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Solterra lands US$10 million investment to support up to 1GW of solar PV

June 20, 2022
Solterra Energy has entered into a partnership with renewable investors Leyline Renewable Capital, under which Leyline will provide US$10 million to support up to 1GW of distributed generation (DG) and utility-scale solar projects across the eastern US.

Longroad invests in developer Valta Energy to grow distributed generation segment

June 16, 2022
US developer, owner and asset manager Longroad Energy has made an equity investment in developer of distributed generation Valta Energy.

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

June 14, 2022
Utility-scale solar in the US remains plagued by underperformance issues as capex costs have risen for the “first time in decades”.

‘No plans’ to change India’s BCD amid module shortage, investment needing to double to hit climate targets

June 13, 2022
The Indian solar sector looks set for significant levels of disruptions over the next two years, with the government’s drive to establish a domestic manufacturing base risking deployment and investments needing to double if it is to meet its climate targets, according to industry analysts.

Off-grid solar attracted record US$450m investment last year

June 10, 2022
Investment in the off-grid solar sector hit a record US$450 million in 2021, according to the latest report from the Global Off-grid Lighting Association (GOGLA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

New solar consortium pledges US$6bn to buy 6-7GW of US-made modules per year, issues RFP

News

Solar PV made half of new renewables investments in 2021 – IEA

News

‘Ceaseless’ polysilicon price rises in China as production falls below forecasts

News

Trina Solar starts construction on huge vertically integrated PV factory in China, eyes greater N-type production

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

Upcoming Events

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022