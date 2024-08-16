Subscribe To Premium
Genesis adds 127MWp solar PV project to portfolio in New Zealand

By George Heynes
Birch Creek finances and commissions 42MW PV project in Missouri

Providing data and minimising risk: in conversation with Anza

Genesis adds 127MWp solar PV project to portfolio in New Zealand

NorSun to supply silicon wafers for new Heliene 1GW cell facility in US

AEMC to exercise greater control over consumer energy with new rule change

PVH to provide trackers for 157MW Viranşehir solar project in Turkey

EBRD and UniCredit to finance 50MW solar portfolio in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Vikram Solar launches first HJT product, the Suryava module

74MWp solar PV project in the Philippines begins operations

New report calls for Australia to invest more into consumer energy and solar PV

Genesis Energy will secure the project via an agreement with New Zealand-based developer Helios Energy. Image: Ethical Power.

New Zealand power company Genesis Energy has added a 127MWp solar PV project to its portfolio, with the goal of securing 500MW of grid-scale solar by 2028.

Revealed on Wednesday (14 August), the asset will be located near Edgecumbe in the Bay of Plenty and is expected to start generating electricity in 2026. Genesis Energy will secure the project via an agreement with New Zealand-based developer Helios Energy, which will go through in Q2 2025.

The final Investment Decision (FID) will determine if it is developed on the balance sheet or through another structure. FID is expected in 2025.

The 207-hectare site will comprise 220,000 solar modules and generate around 230GWh of renewable electricity annually. It is also worth noting that Helios has deemed the Edgecumbe region a suitable location for a “high-quality solar project”, as the Whakatāne District regularly tops the list of Aotearoa’s sunniest areas.

Genesis Energy’s chief wholesale officer, Tracey Hickman, said the acquisition is a step in the company’s delivery of its strategy to build 500MW of grid-scale solar by the 2028 financial year.

“We’re delivering strategy through a combination of joint venture, balance sheet finance and power purchase agreements.” Hickman said. “With a large and diverse customer base Genesis can take opportunities for new renewables and deliver them to market quickly, while we continue to explore other sites and possibilities.”

The Edgcumbe project is the second Gensis has acquired, following the 63MWp site at Lauriston on the Canterbury Plains, which was acquired in November 2023 as part of Genesis’ joint venture with FRV Australia.

The Lauriston site is currently under construction and is on track for the first-generation later in 2024. Additionally, Genesis has other greenfield solar projects in the development pipeline.

NorSun manufacturing plant

NorSun to supply silicon wafers for new Heliene 1GW cell facility in US

August 16, 2024
Norwegian ingot and wafer manufacturer NorSun will supply Heliene, a Canadian solar PV manufacturer, with US-made silicon wafers for its annual requirements from 2026.
Seine_Bay_Apartments_Augusta_Sunpower_leasing_trial_in_Australia

AEMC to exercise greater control over consumer energy with new rule change

August 16, 2024
The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) is set to integrate new rules surrounding consumer energy resources (CER) to exercise greater control over their use, aiding solar PV’s role in the electricity mix.
The company is also developing a 145MWp solar project in the country. Image: Nexif Ratch Energy.

74MWp solar PV project in the Philippines begins operations

August 15, 2024
Singaporean renewables energy company Nexif Ratch Energy (NRE) has confirmed the start of commercial operations at a 74MWp solar PV project in Camarines Sur, South Luzon, the Philippines.
SUSI will provide capital for the rollout of more than 10,000 distributed PV and storage systems. Image: Plico Energy via Twitter.

New report calls for Australia to invest more into consumer energy and solar PV

August 15, 2024
A new report released by the Australian think tank Race for 2030 has called on the Federal government to provide additional investment and incentives to support consumer energy, such as solar PV, and its role in a decarbonised society.
A 53MW solar plant from utility AGL in New South Wales. Image: AGL Energy.

AGL to acquire solar and BESS developers with 8.1GW pipeline in Australia

August 15, 2024
Australian retailer AGL Energy has entered into a binding agreement to acquire solar and BESS developers Firm Power and Terrain Solar.
The last twelve months have been the most successful for the initiative. Image: Victoria government.

Rooftop solar PV rebate scheme sees 2GW installed in Victoria, Australia

August 14, 2024
The government of the Australian state of Victoria has said that its Solar Homes programme has helped deliver 2GW of solar PV power.

