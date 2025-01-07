Subscribe To Premium
Gensol secures EPC contract for 275MW solar PV plant in India

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Operations & Maintenance
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Gensol secures EPC contract for 275MW solar PV plant in India

An Adani Group 780MWp solar PV project in the state of Tamil Nadu. Image: Adani Group
Adani’s 780MWp Kamuthi project in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Image: Adani Green Energy.

India-based Gensol Engineering has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for a 275MW solar PV plant in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The solar PV plant will be located near the salt marsh of Rann of Kutch at the Khavda RE Solar Park, which Adani Green Energy, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, is developing.

In addition to the EPC contract, Gensol Engineering will provide three years of O&M services to the large-scale solar PV power plant.

Shilpa Urhekar, CEO of Solar EPC (India) at Gensol Engineering, revealed the EPC contract had been secured via a “renowned” public sector undertaking.

“We have started Calander Year 2025 on a high note. We have been awarded a prestigious solar PV project contract from a renowned public sector undertaking at RE Solar Park, Khavda Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. This partnership holds immense value for us, and we are grateful for the continued trust and confidence placed in us by such large RE corporation,” Urhekar said.

Readers of PV Tech will likely be aware of the Khavda Solar Park, a hybrid technology renewable energy generation facility with a maximum output of 30GW. The projects which will supply the capacity will be developed over the next three years and connected to the Interstate Transmission System.

In September, Adani Green Energy inked a 5GW, 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) in relation to the solar PV park.

Adani has been the central firm behind the development of the Khavda solar project, which, upon completion, it says will be the “largest” in the world.

In 2024, the company commissioned a 1GW portion of the site as part of its plan to reach 30GW of generation capacity at Khavda in the next five years. Prior to this in 2023, Adani closed a US$1.36 billion debt financing deal to support the development and construction of 2.1GW worth of PV at the site, which, at the time, brought the company’s Construction Financing Framework to US$3 billion.

The group’s chair, Gautam Adani, was recently indicted by a US Federal Court for allegedly paying US$250 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure solar energy contracts.

