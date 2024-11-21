Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Gautam Adani charged in US with ‘massive’ US$250 million solar contract bribery scheme

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

How AI can improve the performance of solar technologies

Features, Guest Blog

Fraunhofer ISE study uncovers ‘critical degradation’ in TOPCon modules

News

Maturing PPA market is a ‘real game-changer’ for the Romanian solar sector, says Rezolv

Features, Interviews

Masdar signs deals for over 6GW of new Egyptian solar capacity, plus 4GW of manufacturing capacity

News

Enel to focus on onshore wind and dispatchable technologies in 2025-2027 period

News

Gautam Adani charged in US with ‘massive’ US$250 million solar contract bribery scheme

News

Array Technologies invests in Swap Robotics’ automation in PV installation

News

OX2 to deliver AU$370 million state-owned solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

News

‘Trust and confidence’ central to GoodWe’s Australian expansion

Features, Interviews

Saudi Arabia awards 2GW Al Sadawi solar project to Masdar consortium

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Adani Solar's booth at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, California.
Seven other executives, including Adani’s nephew, Sagar Adani, were indicted. Image: Jonathan Touriño Jacobo for PV Tech.

Gautam Adani, the billionaire chair of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has been indicted by a US Federal Court over allegedly paying US$250 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure solar energy contracts.

Seven other executives, including Adani’s nephew, Sagar Adani, were indicted over alleged bribery, securities and wire fraud and substantive securities fraud in Brooklyn, New York, yesterday (20 November).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Cyril Cabanes, a former board member of Indian independent power producer (IPP) Azure Power, was also accused of “facilitating” the bribery scheme in the US, while Azure Power stock was traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indictment alleges that the defendants paid over US$250 million to Indian government officials to obtain government solar energy supply contracts between 2020 and 2024, as part of what it called a “massive bribery scheme”. The SEC said these contracts were projected to generate over US$2 billion in profits over a 20-year period.

It also alleges that Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Adani Power CEO Vneet S. Jaain concealed the scheme from US and international financial institutions in efforts to secure loans from US investors.

Adani Group has denied the allegations and called them “baseless”. The company’s stock price has tumbled by as much as 20% since the announcement.

In a press release, the SEC said: “As alleged, Gautam and Sagar Adani were engaged in the bribery scheme during a September 2021 note offering by Adani Green that raised US$750 million, including approximately US$175 million from US investors.”

Sanjay Wadhwa, acting director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement added: “Gautam and Sagar Adani induced US investors to buy Adani Green bonds through an offering process that misrepresented not only that Adani Green had a robust anti-bribery compliance program but also that the company’s senior management had not and would not pay or promise to pay bribes, and Cyril Cabanes participated in the underlying bribery scheme while serving as director of a US public company.”

In September 2021, PV Tech reported that Adani had closed US$750 million in financing through a green bond offer that was over four times oversubscribed. This financing enabled the company to pursue its then-goal of deploying 25GW of renewable energy capacity.

Unsealed criminal charges from the US Attorney’s Office for the East District of New York allege that Sagar Adani used his mobile phone to track specifics of the bribery scheme and Rupesh Agarwal distributed PowerPoint and Excel documents detailing options for paying and concealing bribe payments. Gautam Adani allegedly met with Indian officials to advance the scheme “on several occasions”.

This is the second scandal to embroil Gautam Adani and his conglomerate in the last two years, after the Adani Group was accused of fraud in 2023. At the time, managing director of energy consultancy Bridge to India, Vinay Rustagi, told PV Tech Premium that the 2023 embattlement would be unlikely to impact the wider Indian solar market.

It remains to be seen what impact these bribery charges will have on India’s solar sector. Adani Group operates both solar development and manufacturing subsidiaries, which play a significant role in the country’s solar industry.

The company is the main contractor for the Khavda solar park, one of the largest renewable energy sites in the world, and has signed billions of dollars of financing and construction deals for the site’s various phases. In September it inked a 5GW power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for power produced at Khavda.

Adani’s solar manufacturing subsidiary, Adani Solar, is also expanding its cell and module manufacturing capacity in India.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
adani, adani group, bribery, finance, gautam adani, india, legal affairs, pv power plants

Read Next

Chart of floating solar PV capacity additions globally from 2024 to 2033

Floating solar to reach 77GW by 2033, led by APAC region

November 20, 2024
WoodMackenzie has forecast floating solar PV (FPV) installations to reach 77GW by 2033, with 1.7GW of capacity additions in 2024.
Image: Iberdrola Australia.

Wirsol lodges application to expand solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia, to 230MW

November 20, 2024
German renewable energy developer Wirsol has lodged a modification application to increase the capacity of its Maryvale solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia, to 230MW.
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

Government grants green light for Edify’s 250MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

November 20, 2024
The Australian government has granted approval for Edify Energy’s 250MW solar-plus-storage project based in Victoria.
Trump-in-2017-flickr-user-Michael-Vadon-768x512

Trump presidency ‘unlikely’ to derail energy transition – WoodMac

November 19, 2024
Wood Mackenzie director of energy transition practice, David Brown, said that a Trump administration 'will not change' demand for solar PV in the US in the 'near term'.
Image: National Renewable Solutions

NRS bags US$145 million for 140MW/50MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage site

November 19, 2024
Construction financing for the Shallow Basket Project in Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, came from Deutsche Bank.
An Amp Energy India project.

CIP, Ampin expand India partnership, adding 2GW renewables

November 19, 2024
The second partnership between CIP and AMPIN Energy Transition aims to develop north of 2GW of renewable energy projects across India.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trump presidency ‘unlikely’ to derail energy transition – WoodMac

News

Saudi Arabia awards 2GW Al Sadawi solar project to Masdar consortium

News

Gautam Adani charged in US with ‘massive’ US$250 million solar contract bribery scheme

News

US ITC to investigate Trinasolar TOPCon patent cases amid uncertain US future

News

China to decrease export tax rebate rate for some PV products to 9%

News

Inverter manufacturers facing ‘growing pains’ as industry big picture shifts

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.