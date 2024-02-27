Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

German energy companies offer to take on Meyer Burger’s solar module production

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

Latest

South African data centre provider Teraco to build 120MW solar PV plant

News

EDP Renewables to deploy up to 200MWp of rooftop solar capacity in Singapore

News

German energy companies offer to take on Meyer Burger’s solar module production

News

JinkoSolar unveils ‘Zero Carbon’ n-type TOPCon solar PV modules

News

AES narrows FY2023 net loss to US$182 million, doubles renewables additions to 3.5GW

News

Neoen secures AU$1.1 billion for 1.5GW of Australian renewables

News

Cell cracking in PV modules: how concerned should you be?

Features, Guest Blog

JinkoSolar chairman “bullish” as downturn looms

News

“It’s crucial to stay confident during downturns”: JinkoSolar chairman on module manufacturing challenges

Features, Interviews

Ciel & Terre inaugurates 192.3MWp FPV projects in Taiwan

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Enpal plans came on the same day as Meyer Burger called for an emergency meeting to approve final funding for its US manufacturing plants. Image: Enpal.

German rooftop solar installer Enpal has started steps to set up its own solar PV module production in Germany.

1Komma5°, a German energy start-up, has also offered to take on Meyer Burger’s module production in Saxony, if the company were to shut down the plant in the coming months.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The decisions came on the same day (23 February) as Swiss-headquartered solar manufacturer Meyer Burger called for an emergency meeting to approve final funding for its US manufacturing plants, as the company looks to move its operations from Germany to the US and close down the module assembly plant in Germany.

Module production at the Freiburg plant is expected to be halted in the first half of March with the plant to be closed in April this year. Meyer Burger has been the latest European solar manufacturer to announce the shutdown of some of its operations in Europe, with the domestic industry in turmoil in the past few months.

The European Solar Manufacturing Council’s secretary general, Johan Lindahl said earlier this year to PV Tech that: “All European module manufacturers are suffering heavily. We are about to lose, within the next month, at least half of our up-and-running modern module manufacturing capacity in Europe.”

Enpal has started testing production in existing locations in Germany and Europe, although has not given any more details about it. PV Tech contacted Enpal for further information regarding the move and the technology that will be used.

“As the largest solar provider in Germany, we are ready to participate in building a diversified European solar industry. This transformation must now be initiated quickly in accordance with politics,” said Mario Kohl, CEO and founder of Enpal.

1Komma5° offers to “save” Meyer Burger’s module plant

1Komma5°, a German energy start-up, was another company which offered to pick up on Meyer Burger’s module production. Its CEO and co-founder, Philipp Schröder, said to PV Tech that the company was ready to save the module area of Meyer Burger in Germany.

“Should Meyer Burger give up production in Saxony completely, we are prepared to at least save the module production and secure as many jobs at the site as possible. We are very interested and are already in contact with the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger,” said Schröder to PV Tech.

Schröder added that the company had already invested a double-digit million Euro amount in polysilicon from Germany, a year ago. “Accordingly, 1KOMMA5° is very interested in further strengthening value creation in Europe and having the modules manufactured here in addition to the production of polysilicon.”

On top of investing in European polysilicon, the company unveiled in October 2023 its plan to build up to 5GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module assembly plant in Germany by 2030, with a target to start commercial operations in 2024 and an initial annual nameplate capacity of 1GW.

This announcement comes mere weeks after 1Komma5° decided to leave the German Solar Industry (BSW-Solar) as it questioned calls for subsidies towards solar manufacturers in the country and a “production bonus” for selected manufacturers.

“Subsidies in this form would only help individual companies in the short term, while the sustainable development of a solar module industry in Germany would actually be slowed down. The bonus would essentially lead to a monopoly for individual manufacturers and at the same time distort the market,” said Schröder.

All these developments come as the German government’s decision to implement a package for domestic solar manufacturing – called Solar Package I – has not yet been finalised and discussions are ongoing between the three-party government, with an unlikely solution happening before March.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the PV CellTech 2024 Conference in Frankfurt, Germany during 12-13 March 2024. The event returns for a second year in a row in Berlin and will be looking at the competing technologies – including heterojunction and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) – and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026. See the official site for more details.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
1Komma5°, domestic manufacturing, Enpal, germany, meyer burger, module manufacturing, pv celltech, PVCT, solar package I

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Is the solar industry ready for a tidal wave of decommissioning?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Three US solar trends to watch in 2024

Features, Guest Blog

PV Tech Power 38 out now: PV module quality under the spotlight, risk mitigation in floating PV and the likely effect of carbon pricing policies

News

Ciel & Terre inaugurates 192.3MWp FPV projects in Taiwan

News

Would an increase in PV modules prices impact the European PV market?

Guest Blog, Features

First Solar could add US$10 billion to US economy with CdTe thin-film manufacturing

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024