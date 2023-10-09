News

German startup 1Komma5° to build up to 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
1Komma5° targets to start production of its modules in 2024 with an initial annual nameplate capacity of 1GW. Image: 1Komma5°.

Hamburg-based energy startup 1Komma5° has planned to set up a 5GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module assembly plant in Germany.

With a target to start commercial operations in 2024, the plant will have an initial annual nameplate capacity of 1GW before increasing it to 5GW by 2030, said Jannik Schall, co-founder of 1Komma5°.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Founded in 2021, the startup launched its own solar modules at the end of 2022 using German-made polysilicon, according to the company.

The announcement follows a recent investment from venture capital company 2150, who will invest an undisclosed double-digit million euro amount to further develop and expand the software application of its “Heartbeat” software along with the opening of a development site and test laboratory in Berlin next year.

This financing follows upon a Series B financing of €250 million (US$263 million) in equity and a further €215 million in the form of re-investment options.

The production plant is expected to be located either in Brandenburg or Saxony, said Jannik Schall, co-founder of 1Komma5°. Moreover, The startup currently covers several markets in Europe – Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Finland and Italy – and Australia.

How to navigate the N-type era with Trina Solar’s Vertex PV modules

10 October 2023
In this PV Tech Webinar, Trina Solar’s product expert will share detailed information of the mass production of 700W+ Vertex N modules and how they are leading in the N era of solar energy. We will also be joined by experts from TÜV Rheinland – providing an analysis of N-type module power calibration – and PVEL, taking the audience through the reliability analysis of Trina Solar’s N-type modules.

The changing landscape of solar module supply to Europe

25 October 2023
This webinar will examine PV module supply to Europe, reflecting on how it has evolved over the years and identifying the current trends in pricing, technology and product availability. PV module performance is going through a key technology change from p-type mono PERC to n-type variants, in particular TOPCon and heterojunction variants. Understanding which module suppliers are going to be key to European deployment growth in 2024 and 2025 – and what technologies they plan to offer - are the main questions to understand today. Speakers: Finlay Colville, PV Tech Insan Boy, Seraphim

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
1Komma5°, european manufacturing, germany, module manufacturing, series b, startup, topcon

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023