German startup 1Komma5° to build up to 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant

Founded in 2021, the startup launched its own solar modules at the end of 2022 using German-made polysilicon, according to the company.

The announcement follows a recent investment from venture capital company 2150, who will invest an undisclosed double-digit million euro amount to further develop and expand the software application of its “Heartbeat” software along with the opening of a development site and test laboratory in Berlin next year.

This financing follows upon a Series B financing of €250 million (US$263 million) in equity and a further €215 million in the form of re-investment options.

The production plant is expected to be located either in Brandenburg or Saxony, said Jannik Schall, co-founder of 1Komma5°. Moreover, The startup currently covers several markets in Europe – Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Finland and Italy – and Australia.