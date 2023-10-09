German startup 1Komma5° to build up to 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant

Hamburg-based energy startup 1Komma5° has planned to set up a 5GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module assembly plant in Germany.
With a target to start commercial operations in 2024, the plant will have an initial annual nameplate capacity of 1GW before increasing it to 5GW by 2030, said Jannik Schall, co-founder of 1Komma5°.
Founded in 2021, the startup launched its own solar modules at the end of 2022 using German-made polysilicon, according to the company.
The announcement follows a recent investment from venture capital company 2150, who will invest an undisclosed double-digit million euro amount to further develop and expand the software application of its “Heartbeat” software along with the opening of a development site and test laboratory in Berlin next year.
This financing follows upon a Series B financing of €250 million (US$263 million) in equity and a further €215 million in the form of re-investment options.
The production plant is expected to be located either in Brandenburg or Saxony, said Jannik Schall, co-founder of 1Komma5°. Moreover, The startup currently covers several markets in Europe – Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Finland and Italy – and Australia.