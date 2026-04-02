Germany awards 155MW of rooftop solar in undersubscribed tender

The price of the winning bids ranged from 7.88 euro cents/kWh (US dollar cents 9.08/kWh) to 10 euro cents/kWh, with a volume-weighted average winning bid of 9.56 euro cents/kWh. This is slightly lower than the average price of winning bids of the October 2025 round, which reached 9.66 euro cents/kWh, but more than 2 euro cents/kWh higher than the maximum bid price set for a separate innovation tender, launched earlier this week by the Federal Network Agency. That tender, which seeks to award 475MW of new solar PV capacity, largely focuses on smaller utility-scale deployments.

The majority of winning bids in this week’s rooftop PV tender were in the North Rhine-Westphalia region, which saw 24 winning bids for 50MW of capacity, followed by Lower Saxony with 12 awards for 17MW and Brandenburg with nine awards for 17MW.

The launch of this tender follows the completion of an earlier tender in February, which awarded 2.4GW of ground-mount capacity from a total bidding pool of 5.2GW. Germany has long been a leader in Europe’s renewable energy auction space, having awarded 25GW of capacity through auctions as of the end of 2025, according to SolarPower Europe.

This week’s tender also coincides with the completion of a separate tender for the onshore wind sector, with bids for 7.9GW of capacity and 3.4GW awarded.

Europe’s leading renewable energy financiers will meet in London for the fifth edition of the Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit, held on 20-21 May by PV Tech publisher Solar Media. Information about the event, including the full agenda and options to purchase tickets are available on the official website.