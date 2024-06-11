Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Guest Blog

Global clean tech at a crossroads: China’s overcapacity challenges western onshoring ambitions

By Ali Imran Naqvi
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Global clean tech at a crossroads: China’s overcapacity challenges western onshoring ambitions

Features, Guest Blog

Chinese solar manufactures dominate Woodmac’s rankings, JA Solar takes top spot

News

Recurrent Energy, SPIC power 360MW Brazilian solar PV plant

News

Austria introduces “Made in Europe” solar subsidy bonus

News

CEC calls for national strategy to bolster Australian rooftop solar uptake

News

How do you solve a problem like interconnection?

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Water consumption for solar cell manufacturing could drop 79% with circular strategies

News

Empowering energy independence: Anker SOLIX’s innovative leap from the charging sector into energy storage

Guest Blog

NextEra and Entergy to develop 4.5GW of solar and storage capacity

News

Mondragon Assembly to develop 150MW agriPV module turnkey line in Greece

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The GCL SI Hefei gigafactory in China.
China’s overcapacity threatens to flood the market over the next three years. Image: GCL SI

The march towards sustainable energy has hit a fork in the road. On one path lies China’s towering presence in clean technology—a testament to strategic vision and industrious pace, marked by record-setting factory investments and an unyielding grasp on the lion’s share of clean tech markets. On the other, there’s a burgeoning will within the West and beyond to repatriate production, driven by the dual engines of geopolitical anxiety and economic aspiration.

Yet, the stark numbers emerging from the latest reports cast a long shadow on these onshoring ambitions. With China’s annual manufacturing capacity for solar modules and battery cells poised to far exceed global demands, we stand before an edifice of overcapacity. China’s overwhelming surge is not just a ripple but a tidal wave, with over US$450 billion in surplus factory investment threatening to flood the market over the next three years, according to Bloomberg.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This surplus, deemed overcapacity, could be viewed through a bifocal lens: a bane of diversification efforts, yet a boon to the energy transition, making clean-tech solutions more affordable. But this silver lining is streaked with complexity—cheap prices may fuel global demand, but they also compress margins, challenging manufacturers worldwide, including those in China.

For Western economies, this spells a tactical dilemma. The European Union and the US, despite their legislative endeavours like the EU’s Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA) and the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), find themselves wrestling with the conundrum of cost versus autonomy. While localisation promises resilience and job creation, it comes at a premium in a world already saturated with Chinese exports priced at basement levels. It forces a strategic question: How can these regions foster clean tech growth without succumbing to the gravitational pull of Chinese pricing?

India, too, is charting its course through these tumultuous waters. The subcontinent’s solar ambitions are both bolstered and buffeted by the currents of international trade, particularly with its neighbour to the northeast.

India’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) policy stands as a testament to its intent to support domestic solar manufacturers and insulate them from the flood of cheap Chinese imports. Yet, this policy also presents a speed bump, moderating the nation’s advance toward aggressive solar capacity expansion. The conundrum here is stark: The ALMM, while a shield for local industry, also adds friction to the glide path of India’s solar infrastructure rollout, potentially making projects more expensive and time consuming.

In an intricate dance of policy and pragmatism, India paused the ALMM requirement in March 2023, acknowledging the acute shortage of domestically produced solar modules. This pause was meant to keep the momentum of solar deployment, allowing projects to proceed with cheaper imported modules until a looming April 2024 deadline. Yet, this relief was transient, with imports spiking in anticipation of future scarcity, setting the stage for a market fluctuation that could oscillate between abundance and drought, influenced heavily by policy shifts.

Solar’s role in India’s climate pledges cannot be overstated, with the nation’s installed generation capacity required to grow nearly fourfold in just six years. The balancing act between fostering a self-sufficient solar sector and meeting aggressive climate goals reflects the broader global challenge of clean tech industrial policy. The nation’s experience with ALMM serves as a microcosm of the global dynamic, illustrating the complexities of navigating growth, sustainability, and industrial policy amidst a rapidly evolving clean-tech ecosystem.

Localisation is not just about economics; it’s a nod to the intrinsic value of self-sufficiency and the long-term benefits of diversified supply chains. The West’s pursuit of onshoring is underpinned by a desire to reinstate control over essential sectors, ensuring that the green energy transition does not exchange one form of dependency for another. But can policymakers navigate the economic tightrope without tripping over their own ambitions?

The figures are telling: with an eightfold increase in planned clean tech factory investment outside China by 2025, the commitment is clear. But so is the warning—overcapacity looms large, potentially dampening the viability of these ambitious projects.

China’s bet on clean tech for export-led growth also signals a shift in global economic winds. As the country emerges as the leading exporter of solar, batteries, and electric vehicles (EVs)—dubbed the “new three” of economic pillars—it positions itself not only as a manufacturing powerhouse but also as an indispensable node in the global clean energy supply chain.

In this new era of energy politics, overcapacity is a double-edged sword. It drives prices down, democratising access to clean tech, but it also intensifies competition to a level that could see a winnowing of players. For Chinese manufacturers, the squeeze on prices and a domestic market that’s not keeping pace with production capabilities mean challenging times ahead. Yet, their predicament also highlights the volatility and vulnerability intrinsic to industries riding the crest of innovation waves.

Ultimately, the Western narrative of onshoring clean tech production grapples with the economic calculus of competing against a titan that has already set the market’s pace. It’s an uphill battle—one that requires not just investment but also strategic cunning and perhaps a redefinition of success in a sector where the rules are being written by the sheer scale of China’s ambition.

Thus, as we delve deeper into the green revolution, the question becomes not just one of how we produce sustainable energy solutions, but also of how we sustain the industries that produce them. In a world where the winds of trade blow with increasing unpredictability, resilience may well be the most valuable currency. The gamble is green, the stakes are high, and the wheel turns in the shadow of a clean tech leviathan.

Ali Imran Naqvi is CEO of Gensol Engineering, a solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company based in India.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
ALMM, china, domestic manufacturing, module manufacturing, overcapacity, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Image: JA Solar

Chinese solar manufactures dominate Woodmac’s rankings, JA Solar takes top spot

June 11, 2024
JA Solar tops the list with the score of 82.9 out of 100, followed by Trina Solar (81.7), JinkoSolar (80.8) and Canadian Solar (78.5).
Credit: SolarPower Europe

Austria introduces “Made in Europe” solar subsidy bonus

June 11, 2024
The Austrian government has introduced a “made in Europe” subsidy bonus for European photovoltaic components.
SUSI will provide capital for the rollout of more than 10,000 distributed PV and storage systems. Image: Plico Energy via Twitter.

CEC calls for national strategy to bolster Australian rooftop solar uptake

June 11, 2024
The Clean Energy Council has called for a national strategy to support the uptake of rooftop solar and battery storage in Australia.
Image: Fraunhofer ISE

Water consumption for solar cell manufacturing could drop 79% with circular strategies

June 10, 2024
The researchers adds that building a solar cell manufacturing plant in locations with less water availability will be feasible in the future.
Kiwa Group

Buyer beware: Examining failures in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

June 10, 2024
Kiwa PVEL's experts explain the record Top Performer in this year's Scorecard, and the surge in failures at the manufacturer and BOM levels.
Image: Government of Piauí

Solatio to develop 4GW solar PV project in Brazil

June 7, 2024
Solatio has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Piauí state government in Brazil to develop a 4GW solar PV plant.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Water consumption for solar cell manufacturing could drop 79% with circular strategies

News

Solatio to develop 4GW solar PV project in Brazil

News

USITC continues Southeast Asia AD/CVD investigation

News

NextEra and Entergy to develop 4.5GW of solar and storage capacity

News

Buyer beware: Examining failures in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

Features, Guest Blog

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

News

Upcoming Events

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024