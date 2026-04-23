Global Solar Council appoints new strategic board

Responding to the announcement, CEO of the GSC, Sonia Dunlop, said: “A warm welcome to all our new and returning Board Directors – an absolute pleasure to have you on board at the helm of the global solar and storage industry. You are the captains of industry. Look forward to working with you to solve the industry’s challenges and build a bigger, better, stronger GSC!”

The GSC is a global representative body for the PV industry. It appointed Dunlop to its executive position in November 2023, with a brief to strengthen global policy and deployments for solar energy. In July 2024, she told PV Tech that she wanted the GSC, and wider solar industry, to become “as powerful as the oil and gas industry” in shaping policy and political direction.

The full list of GSC board appointees is below: