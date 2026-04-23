Global Solar Council appoints new strategic board

The Global Solar Council (GSC) has announced a new management and strategy board to influence its work, drawing on industry representatives and executives from across the global solar industry.
Most of the board are from national or regional solar industry representative groups. Notable corporate appointees include Fiona Hiu, head of corporate affairs at Chinese inverter and BESS producer Sungrow, Dinesh Dhamija, chairman of Romanian PV firm Ruserio Solar, Hassen Bali, co-founder of Ion Ventures, and Philipp Matter, president of Europe & Americas at GCL System Integration Technology.
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Responding to the announcement, CEO of the GSC, Sonia Dunlop, said: “A warm welcome to all our new and returning Board Directors – an absolute pleasure to have you on board at the helm of the global solar and storage industry. You are the captains of industry. Look forward to working with you to solve the industry’s challenges and build a bigger, better, stronger GSC!”
The GSC is a global representative body for the PV industry. It appointed Dunlop to its executive position in November 2023, with a brief to strengthen global policy and deployments for solar energy. In July 2024, she told PV Tech that she wanted the GSC, and wider solar industry, to become “as powerful as the oil and gas industry” in shaping policy and political direction.
The full list of GSC board appointees is below:
- (vice chair)Gonghan Zhu, secretary and chair of the Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association (APVIA);
- (vice chair) Gianna Chianetta, member of Italia Solare (the national PV association of Italy);
- (vice chair) Subrahmanyam Pulipaka, CEO of the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI);
- (vice chair) Inga Petersen, executive director of the Global Battery Alliance;
- (vice chair);
- (vice chair) Fiona Hiu, head of corporate affairs at Chinese inverter and BESS producer Sungrow;
- (secretary) Danny Kennedy, board director at solar company Powerhive Kenya;
- (treasurer) Andrew Birch, CEO and co-founder of solar software firm Opensolar;
- (director) Jörg Ebel, president of BSW Solar Germany;
- (director) Stacy Ettinger, senior vice president of supply chain and trade, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) USA;
- (director) Jose Donoso, CEO, UNEF Spain;
- (director) Mate Heisz, COO, SolarPower Europe;
- (director) Francisco Beltran, director, International Solar Energy Society;
- (director) Rethabile Melamu, CEO, South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA);
- (director) Mada Ayu Habsari, chairperson, Indonesian Solar Energy Association (ISEA);
- (director) Hassen Bali, co-founder, Ion Ventures;
- (director) Philipp Matter, president of Europe & Americas at GCL System Integration Technology;
- (director) Remy Verot, CEO and Investment Director, NALA Renewables.