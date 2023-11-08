Global Solar Council appoints Sonia Dunlop as new CEO

International trade association Global Solar Council (GSC) has appointed Sonia Dunlop as its new CEO, taking over from ad interim CEO Gianni Chianetta.
With a career in the solar PV industry, renewables policy – at a European level for five years in the European Parliament – and climate change finance, spanning nearly 15 years, Dunlop joins GSC as the new CEO after previously working at SolarPower Europe, Solar Energy UK and most recently think tank Third Generation Environmentalism (E3G).
At E3G for the past five years Dunlop has been part of the management team of climate change politics and led on public banks, Multilateral Development Banks and international financial architecture reform.
During Dunlop’s time at SolarPower Europe and Solar Energy UK, she led campaigns and initiatives such as the Solar Independence Campaign, the Digitalisation & Solar initiative and the buildout of the RE-Source Platform among others.
Dunlop’s priorities will be on securing a more advanced global policy framework for solar, driving up deployment globally and building the association into a bigger and better voice for the sector, according to a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
Sonia Dunlop, the incoming CEO at GSC, said: “I am delighted to be joining the Global Solar Council as its CEO. We are in a pivotal moment for the global solar industry, and I am eager to help drive its growth, champion the technology, and unite the industry. The work we do at the GSC is essential, especially so given how critical COP28 Dubai will be for the energy transition. We need the global solar sector to speak with one voice and ensure that countries commit to ambition and action to urgently scale-up solar deployment, on roofs and beyond, in every corner of the world.”
The move will be crucial for GSC’s growth and the global solar PV industry, said the association.
Ad interim CEO Chianetta will remain as a senior advisor to ensure a smooth transition for the association.