GoodWe’s new power inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners amid load shedding and rising electricity costs

GoodWe said its ES G2 inverter has the ability to intelligently control energy flow. Image: GoodWe

Product Outline:

The GoodWe ES G2 inverter, ranging from 3 to 6kW, is a single-phase hybrid inverter designed to increase self-consumption of energy, with the ability to intelligently control energy flow. It can automatically achieve UPS-level switching to back-up mode in less than 10ms, with the ability to withstand heavy loads such as air conditioners. The inverter’s smart design offers flexibility for demanding scenarios as it supports parallel connection for dependable backup power supply. Featured with plug-and-play, compact design and minimal weight, installations are quicker and easier to complete than ever before. Importantly, the ES G2 is compatible with a wide range of low voltage batteries such as GoodWe’s own Lynx Home U battery.

Problem:

Many users are facing the reality of load shedding and rising electricity costs.

Solution:

The ES G2 addresses these issues by offering reliable backup power during load shedding and power outages, as well as delivering electricity savings through its self-consumption and hybrid functionality.

Applications:

The product is ideal for African and UK markets experiencing high-energy costs and load shedding issues 2-3 times a day.

Platform:

The ES G2 series is a single-phase hybrid inverter available in options of 3, 3.6, 5 and 6kW. It is compatible with GoodWe’s Lynx U series low voltage battery and any solar panel as well as with diesel generators. You can view GoodWe’s data sheet on the product here.

Availability:

Mid November, mainly for South Africa and UK