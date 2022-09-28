Subscribe
GoodWe’s new power inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners amid load shedding and rising electricity costs

By PV Tech
CrossBoundary and Engie to build US$60 million of mini-grids in Nigeria

Enact offers a two-sided software platform for use by installers as well as consumers

Queensland government sets 70% by 2032 renewable energy target

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

Mytilineos completes 417MW third-party EPC work on multiple PV projects

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

Boviet Solar secures 861MW module supply deal in US

European platform for PV innovation relaunched to promote solar uptake

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

GoodWe said its ES G2 inverter has the ability to intelligently control energy flow. Image: GoodWe

PV Tech and GoodWe are co-hosting a webinar exploring how the company’s inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners. To register for the webinar, which takes place at 10:00 AM (CEST) on 27 October, please click here.

Product Outline:

The GoodWe ES G2 inverter, ranging from 3 to 6kW, is a single-phase hybrid inverter designed to increase self-consumption of energy, with the ability to intelligently control energy flow. It can automatically achieve UPS-level switching to back-up mode in less than 10ms, with the ability to withstand heavy loads such as air conditioners. The inverter’s smart design offers flexibility for demanding scenarios as it supports parallel connection for dependable backup power supply. Featured with plug-and-play, compact design and minimal weight, installations are quicker and easier to complete than ever before. Importantly, the ES G2 is compatible with a wide range of low voltage batteries such as GoodWe’s own Lynx Home U battery. 

Problem:

Many users are facing the reality of load shedding and rising electricity costs.

Solution:

The ES G2 addresses these issues by offering reliable backup power during load shedding and power outages, as well as delivering electricity savings through its self-consumption and hybrid functionality.

Applications:

The product is ideal for African and UK markets experiencing high-energy costs and load shedding issues 2-3 times a day.

Platform:

The ES G2 series is a single-phase hybrid inverter available in options of 3, 3.6, 5 and 6kW. It is compatible with GoodWe’s Lynx U series low voltage battery and any solar panel as well as with diesel generators. You can view GoodWe’s data sheet on the product here.

Availability:

Mid November, mainly for South Africa and UK

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

27 October 2022
The advanced technology and innovative features of the new ES G2 3kW to 6kW single phase hybrid inverter enable increased savings, with smart loading for optimally timed energy consumption. Join this 40-minute webinar to learn how a true hybrid inverter operates to maximise PV based savings and how the ES G2 addresses the requirements of residential customers.
