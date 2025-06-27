Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

New policies and hybrid projects: looking ahead to the Clean Power 2030 Summits

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

UK government will not sign CfD for 11.5GW Xlinks Morocco-UK interconnector

News

Nexwell Power signs second 109MW PPA with unnamed US tech firm

News

Statkraft, Better Energy sign 64GWh PPAs in Poland

News

Lightsource bp signs 115MW PV-fishery PPA in Taiwan

News

New policies and hybrid projects: looking ahead to the Clean Power 2030 Summits

News

Building on a ‘transformational’ year for UK energy

Features, Interviews

Japanese retailer Ryohin Keikaku, JERA form JV to build solar PV plants in Japan

News

US ROUND-UP: Akuo’s first solar VPPA, Invenergy-Meta 791MW deals and RWE’s Kentucky solar launch

News

KAUST develops cooling technology that increases solar cell longevity by 200%

News

REC Silicon shareholders order investigation into Hanwha, Moses Lake closure

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
UK solar panels.
‘2024 was a transformational year in terms of energy policy,’ Monika Paplaczyk told PV Tech. Image: Solar Energy UK.

This week, PV Tech spoke to Monika Paplaczyk, chief investment officer at Thrive Renewables, about recent changes in the UK energy mix and opportunities for investors in the solar sector.

“2024 was a transformational year in terms of energy policy,” Paplaczyk said, referring to changes such as the election of the Labour government, and the upcoming launch of the solar roadmap, which will set out the country’s long-term plans for the solar sector.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Next week will also see PV Tech publisher Solar Media host the Clean Power 2030 Summits in London, which will bring together experts from the country’s solar, wind and green hydrogen sectors to plot a course towards the UK’s clean energy future until the end of the decade, where the government has already committed to clear targets.

Paplaczyk also noted that a combination of government support and favourable market dynamics means there is more interest than before in building hybrid projects – those that feature multiple renewable energy generation technologies at a single site – in the UK. This reflects well on both the viability of solar as a technology, and could help overcome some of the challenges that persist in the UK energy mix, including a shortage of available grid capacity.

“Instead of looking solely for new wind or solar opportunities, we’re increasingly focused on hybrid and co-location models – for example, a wind site that could also host a battery or solar array,” Paplaczyk said, reflecting a growing interest in hybrid and co-located projects in European power. “This ensures projects make the most of the grid connection available and builds financial resilience.”

Read the full interview with Paplaczyk here.

On 1-2 July, PV Tech Publisher Solar Media will host the Clean Power 2030 Summits, comprising the UK Solar Summit 2025, the Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025 and the Wind Power Finance & Investment Summit. Book your ticket here to attend the event and hear from industry experts including Monika Paplaczyk and UK energy minister Michael Shanks.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
cp2030, europe, events, interviews, Thrive Renewables, uk

Read Next

Xlinks is developing a project in Morocco that will feature solar PV, onshore wind and battery storage. Image: Xlinks.

UK government will not sign CfD for 11.5GW Xlinks Morocco-UK interconnector

June 27, 2025
The UK government has decided it will not sign a Contract for Difference (CfD) with Xlinks for the 11.5GW Morroco-UK interconnector project.
Statkraft will utilize the Chociwel and Wągrowiec solar farms – located approximately 600 km northwest and 300 km west of Warsaw, respectively. Image: Statkraft.

Statkraft, Better Energy sign 64GWh PPAs in Poland

June 27, 2025
Statkraft has signed PPAs with Better Energy to purchase energy from two solar power plants in Poland with a total capacity of 64GWh.
Monika Paplaczyk of Thrive Renewables.
Premium

Building on a ‘transformational’ year for UK energy

June 27, 2025
PV Talk: '2024 was a transformational year in terms of energy policy,' says Monika Paplaczyk ahead of this year's Clean Power 2030 Summits.
Map showing that Western Europe has seen its solar irradiance above average in March 2025.

Western Europe solar irradiance increased by 50% in Spring – Solargis

June 26, 2025
Solar irradiation in Western Europe has increased by 50% above-average during Spring, according to an analysis by weather data and software provider Solargis.
Image: Nextracker

Nextracker to ship trackers to 550MW Greek PV project by PPC

June 26, 2025
Nextracker will supply solar tracker systems to a 550MW solar PV project in the Greek province of Western Macedonia, owned by Greek renewables developer PPC Renewables.
The Masrik-1 solar project in Armenia.

FRV launches 55MW project in Armenia, country’s largest

June 24, 2025
FRV has started commercial operations at its 55MW Masrik-1 PV project in Armenia, the largest to enter operation in the country.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US ROUND-UP: Akuo’s first solar VPPA, Invenergy-Meta 791MW deals and RWE’s Kentucky solar launch

News

REC Silicon shareholders order investigation into Hanwha, Moses Lake closure

News

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

News

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

News

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

News

JinkoSolar plans 133MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.