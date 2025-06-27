New policies and hybrid projects: looking ahead to the Clean Power 2030 Summits

Next week will also see PV Tech publisher Solar Media host the Clean Power 2030 Summits in London, which will bring together experts from the country’s solar, wind and green hydrogen sectors to plot a course towards the UK’s clean energy future until the end of the decade, where the government has already committed to clear targets.

Paplaczyk also noted that a combination of government support and favourable market dynamics means there is more interest than before in building hybrid projects – those that feature multiple renewable energy generation technologies at a single site – in the UK. This reflects well on both the viability of solar as a technology, and could help overcome some of the challenges that persist in the UK energy mix, including a shortage of available grid capacity.

“Instead of looking solely for new wind or solar opportunities, we’re increasingly focused on hybrid and co-location models – for example, a wind site that could also host a battery or solar array,” Paplaczyk said, reflecting a growing interest in hybrid and co-located projects in European power. “This ensures projects make the most of the grid connection available and builds financial resilience.”

Read the full interview with Paplaczyk here.

On 1-2 July, PV Tech Publisher Solar Media will host the Clean Power 2030 Summits, comprising the UK Solar Summit 2025, the Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025 and the Wind Power Finance & Investment Summit. Book your ticket here to attend the event and hear from industry experts including Monika Paplaczyk and UK energy minister Michael Shanks.