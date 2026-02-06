Green Genius commissions 120.8MW solar project in Latvia

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

According to the company, the project is the largest of its kind in the Baltic States by installed capacity at a single site, representing a €96 million (US$113 million) investment.

Green Genius said the company managing the project has been granted “enterprise of national security importance” status in Latvia. A 50MW/100MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) is also under construction, which will convert the site into a hybrid energy hub. The project is expected to generate approximately 140 GWh of green electricity per year.

“Projects of this scale deliver tangible value to the power system by increasing local generation, reducing dependence on imports, and providing market stability,” said Ruslanas Sklepovičius, CEO of Green Genius. “Solar parks combined with energy storage solutions are becoming the critical infrastructure necessary for a successful long-term energy transition.”

Vilnius, Lithuania-based Green Genius has operations across the Baltic states and Poland, including more than 182MW of projects in Lithuania and 69MW in Poland. In August 2025, Green Genius secured €64 million (US$75 million) in financing to support the development of a solar plus storage portfolio in Lithuania.

The funding was allocated to a 91MW solar project in Izabelinė, Ignalina municipality, co-located with an 18MW battery energy storage system, and a separate 91MW solar project in Lieponys, Trakai district. Construction at both sites began that month, with commercial operations expected by July 2027.