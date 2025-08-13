Green Genius secures US$75 million for Lithuanian solar-plus-storage portfolio

“By combining large-scale solar generation with battery energy storage, we are introducing a hybrid model that ensures flexibility,” said Green Genius CFO Rokas Bancevičius. “It’s a future-proof system that helps stabilise the grid, balances supply and demand and supports the broader energy transition more smartly and sustainably.”

Integrating storage systems into Lithuania’s changing energy mix could be essential if the country is to meet its renewable energy goals. In preparation for its disconnection from Russia’s energy grid, which took place in February, Lithuania invested in new renewable energy capacity, and research group Ember reports that wind and solar accounted for 65% of the country’s domestic electricity generation in 2024.

Alongside this, the government has sought to expand its storage sector to accommodate a power mix that is increasingly reliant on renewable energy. The government is aiming to install 800MWh of BESS capacity by 2030 in order to reach its 100% renewable energy generation target by the end of the decade.

At least year’s Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event, hosted in Warsaw by Solar Media, industry experts called on countries in eastern Europe to build more “intelligent” energy grids, which take advantage of technologies facilitating flexibility, such as storage.

Green Genius’ latest financing was delivered by the Nordic Investment Bank (US$32.8 million) and NORD/LB (US$42.2 million), with the former’s support delivered through the InvestEU programme, an EU initiative to encourage more than US$436.2 billion in private investment into sectors such as digitisation and renewable energy. Last year, the InvestEU fund was responsible for delivering funds for an 84MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Latvia.

