Green Gold Energy bags GPS approval for 108MW solar-plus-storage site in South Australia

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The Section 5.3.4 milestone indicates that the project’s technical modeling and proposed plant design satisfy requirements relating to system strength, fault ride-through capability, voltage and frequency response and reactive power performance.

For utility-scale solar projects in the National Electricity Market (NEM), achieving this stage is essential before finalising a connection agreement and progressing toward construction.

GPS approval gives a developer the regulatory authorisation to connect their generating system to Australia’s electricity grid. It provides legal certainty that their project meets the technical requirements, enables them to finalise transmission connection agreements, and allows them to commence commercial negotiations for power purchase agreements (PPAs) with customers.

The Morgan solar-plus-storage project is being developed by Green Gold Energy and is located approximately 160–170km northeast of Adelaide, within South Australia’s Mid Murray Council area.

The project features a 108MWac solar PV power plant, alongside plans for a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS), positioning it as a hybrid renewable asset capable of providing both generation and grid support services.

According to the developer, the solar PV plant is expected to generate around 279GWh of electricity annually.

PV Tech has previously reported on the project’s early-stage regulatory progress, including Green Gold Energy’s submission of the Morgan Solar Farm under Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

It became the latest solar-plus-storage project to have been added to the EPBC Act in recent weeks. Noteworthy submissions include a 450MW project in Queensland, submitted by Wooderson Solar Development Co, and Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia’s 200MW Texas solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales.

The Morgan project later received development consent from South Australian authorities, marking another important step in its advancement.

Green Gold Energy has been active across South Australia’s utility-scale solar sector, with the company’s having achieved success in securing consent for a separate 200MW solar-plus-storage project in the state.

The Australian Plains Solar project will be located over 325 hectares of land in the Australian Plains region, a rural locality in the Mid North region of South Australia, situated 127km northeast of Adelaide.

With the Section 5.3.4 milestone now achieved, the Morgan Solar Farm moves closer to finalising its grid connection arrangements.