Green Gold Energy bags GPS approval for 108MW solar-plus-storage site in South Australia

By George Heynes
January 22, 2026
Yield Energy launches farm-based grid flexibility platform

Solar PV corporate funding decreased to US$22.2 billion in 2025

Inside the US solar supply chain labyrinth

United Solar to begin polysilicon production at Oman plant in Q1 2026

Five Chinese PV giants anticipate combined 2025 losses of US$4.1-4.7 billion

Quantifying the impact of quality control on ground-based GHI measurements

Estuary Power completes final phase of Escape solar-plus-storage project in Nevada

US patent office denies challenges to First Solar TOPCon patents

5B’s ‘Maverick’ helps Australian off-grid gold mine set 101-hour renewable energy record

Confirmation it has met the stringent Generator Performance Standard requirements means a significant development hurdle has been cleared for Green Gold Energy’s project. Image: Green Gold Energy.

Green Gold Energy’s Morgan Solar Farm in South Australia has reached a key grid-connection milestone, having received its Section 5.3.4 letter under the National Electricity Rules (NER). 

The letter confirms that the 108MW solar-plus-storage project has met the Generator Performance Standards (GPS) required by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and transmission network service provider ElectraNet, clearing a major technical hurdle on the pathway to grid connection.

The Section 5.3.4 milestone indicates that the project’s technical modeling and proposed plant design satisfy requirements relating to system strength, fault ride-through capability, voltage and frequency response and reactive power performance. 

For utility-scale solar projects in the National Electricity Market (NEM), achieving this stage is essential before finalising a connection agreement and progressing toward construction.

GPS approval gives a developer the regulatory authorisation to connect their generating system to Australia’s electricity grid. It provides legal certainty that their project meets the technical requirements, enables them to finalise transmission connection agreements, and allows them to commence commercial negotiations for power purchase agreements (PPAs) with customers.

The Morgan solar-plus-storage project is being developed by Green Gold Energy and is located approximately 160–170km northeast of Adelaide, within South Australia’s Mid Murray Council area. 

The project features a 108MWac solar PV power plant, alongside plans for a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS), positioning it as a hybrid renewable asset capable of providing both generation and grid support services. 

According to the developer, the solar PV plant is expected to generate around 279GWh of electricity annually.

PV Tech has previously reported on the project’s early-stage regulatory progress, including Green Gold Energy’s submission of the Morgan Solar Farm under Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

It became the latest solar-plus-storage project to have been added to the EPBC Act in recent weeks. Noteworthy submissions include a 450MW project in Queensland, submitted by Wooderson Solar Development Co, and Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia’s 200MW Texas solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales.

The Morgan project later received development consent from South Australian authorities, marking another important step in its advancement.

Green Gold Energy has been active across South Australia’s utility-scale solar sector, with the company’s having achieved success in securing consent for a separate 200MW solar-plus-storage project in the state.

The Australian Plains Solar project will be located over 325 hectares of land in the Australian Plains region, a rural locality in the Mid North region of South Australia, situated 127km northeast of Adelaide.

With the Section 5.3.4 milestone now achieved, the Morgan Solar Farm moves closer to finalising its grid connection arrangements.

aemo, australia, energy storage, EPBC, generator performance standard, grid codes, nem, solar-plus-storage

The project is supplying 70MW of solar energy to Overton Power, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Las Vegas under long-term PPAs. Image: Estuary Power.

Estuary Power completes final phase of Escape solar-plus-storage project in Nevada

January 21, 2026
Energy generation and storage developer Estuary Power has completed the final phase of construction at its Escape solar project in Lincoln County, Nevada. 
Image: 5B.

5B’s ‘Maverick’ helps Australian off-grid gold mine set 101-hour renewable energy record

January 21, 2026
Bellevue Gold has claimed to have set a new benchmark for off-grid renewable energy performance at one of its gold mines.
Image: CleanPeak Energy.

CleanPeak Energy acquires five Australian solar-plus-storage sites from Fortitude Renewables

January 20, 2026
CleanPeak Energy has completed the acquisition of five solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) development sites in New South Wales from Fortitude Renewables, adding 25MW of solar capacity and 100MWh of battery storage to its portfolio.
A solar project in Germany.

Two-thirds of electricity demand growth in the US came from solar PV in 2025 – Ember

January 19, 2026
Solar PV has met two-thirds (61%) of the US electricity demand growth in 2025, according to a report from think tank Ember.
Emeren's Sadów solar project in Poland.

Industry body warns of investment freeze in Polish renewables from proposed grid laws

January 19, 2026
Private investment in Poland’s renewable energy projects risks being blocked by proposed regulations governing grid connections.
An image of RES Group's Emerald solar farm. Image: RES Group.

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

January 19, 2026
Wooderson Solar Development Co has submitted a 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland to Australia's EPBC Act.
5B’s ‘Maverick’ helps Australian off-grid gold mine set 101-hour renewable energy record

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

Yield Energy launches farm-based grid flexibility platform

Five Chinese PV giants anticipate combined 2025 losses of US$4.1-4.7 billion

Solar PV corporate funding decreased to US$22.2 billion in 2025

