Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Green hydrogen players seeking clarity on project opex subsidies

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Green hydrogen players seeking clarity on project opex subsidies

News

Solar’s next steps: Qcells CEO Justin Lee talks TOPCon as a ‘stepping stone’, targeted capacity expansions and R&D leadership

Features, Interviews

European solar stakeholders welcome REPowerEU strategy but call for immediate action

News

KGAL acquires majority stake in Italian renewables developer with 300MW pipeline

News

Defensive action against cyberattacks in energy sector is lagging, DNV says

News

US House representatives join chorus of opposition to solar AD/CVD proceedings

News

iSun cuts guidance as module procurement struggles cause project delays

News

Module supply to the PV industry in 2022: factors driving changes across manufacturing and supply chains

Featured Articles, Features

EU solar plan sets 2030 target at 740GWdc as rooftop PV mandates, permitting plans are unveiled

News

JA Solar unveils DeepBlue 4.0 X module, commits to 15GW manufacturing capacity expansion

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Panellists at this week’s Green Hydrogen Summit 2022. Image: Solar Media.

Additional subsidies to support the production of green hydrogen are being requested by industry players looking to set up bankable H2 projects.

Speaking during a panel discussion at this week’s Green Hydrogen Summit 2022, Anise Ganbold, research leader for commodities and hydrogen at consultancy Aurora Energy Research, said there are only four countries in Europe that have announced and provided rules for green hydrogen opex subsidies: the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark.

Ganbold said that while there is “plenty of money to go around” for capex for projects across the hydrogen value chain, there is a lot of demand for opex funding.

“When we speak to our clients, they say, ‘Yes, we have this capex subsidy, but what we’re waiting for and what we’re waiting for more clarity for is the opex subsidies, and that’s what we really need in order to go get financing in order to be bankable,’” she said during the summit, hosted by PV Tech publisher Solar Media in Lisbon.

In the UK, the government launched a public consultation last year on a preferred hydrogen business model, which would be built on a similar premise to the country’s offshore wind contracts for difference scheme. This model is designed to overcome the cost gap between low carbon hydrogen and fossil fuels.

Ganbold expects that a lot of companies are gearing up to take part in the UK’s subsidy scheme but said “it’s very tricky for governments to set up a revenue support scheme for such a new market”.

She added that getting the market for offtakers “is probably one of the most important things because right now there is no market for green hydrogen, it’s very expensive compared to a lot of the incumbents.

“You’ll need to have a subsidy that will help bridge the gap for the consumers in order to have the incentive to switch to clean hydrogen. So we need to have subsidies on the demand side as well.”

The scale of hydrogen financing needed in the coming years was revealed in research published last year by industry group the Hydrogen Council, which found that all the hydrogen projects announced globally as of early 2021 will require total investments of more than US$300 billion by 2030.

Detailing the challenges of financing green hydrogen projects, Hyung-Ja de Zeeuw, senior corporate credit strategist at Rabobank, said it is necessary to factor in the creditworthiness of both the electricity suppliers that power green hydrogen plants as well as offtakers.

It might also be necessary to look at the creditworthiness of system providers. “But until now, there haven’t been so many systems that’s operational that we are sure that it actually works, so that’s another risk,” de Zeeuw said.

“If you look, in all honesty, at the moment, at where we are with green hydrogen projects, the risks are still very high.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
aurora energy research, bankability, green hydrogen, Green Hydrogen Summit 2022, policy, project financing, rabobank, subsidies

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Module supply to the PV industry in 2022: factors driving changes across manufacturing and supply chains

May 18, 2022
Identifying reliable module supply has become a huge challenge in the PV industry over the past couple of years. Moving forward, the industry needs to create a more globally-diversified manufacturing footprint, thereby avoiding any unexpected trade-related barriers that could be enforced. Understanding which module suppliers are going to prevail in this landscape will become of key importance over the next 12-18 months, Finlay Colville explains

Renewables curtailment ‘will help to bridge the gap’ in producing green hydrogen

May 18, 2022
Powering electrolysers with renewables generation that would otherwise be curtailed could be an effective strategy for producing green hydrogen in the coming years until the H2 sector benefits from further cost declines, it was suggested during a panel discussion.

UN sets out five actions to jumpstart renewable energy transition

May 18, 2022
The UN secretary-general, António Guterres, has issued a stark warning concerning the “dismal litany of humanity’s failure to tackle climate disruption” in an speech in which he set out “five critical actions to jumpstart the renewable energy transition”.

Green hydrogen infrastructure, legislation needed to build on REPowerEU plan

May 17, 2022
Europe has established a leading position across the green hydrogen value chain but now must accelerate investments to build out infrastructure while committing green hydrogen targets to legislation.

Trade bodies call for ‘robust’ policies, international cooperation to speed up solar installs

May 13, 2022
The global solar community has called for “robust and fast policies” alongside increased international cooperation to accelerate PV deployment and the energy transition.

CleanCapital secures US$200m credit facility for US solar, storage pipeline

May 12, 2022
Energy investment platform CleanCapital has secured a US$200 million credit facility to support its pipeline of distributed solar and energy storage projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

News

US governors pressure Biden, Raimondo to expedite solar AD/CVD review

News

EU solar plan sets 2030 target at 740GWdc as rooftop PV mandates, permitting plans are unveiled

News

RWE issues new US$2.1 billion bond to chase solar, wind projects

News

Modules becoming more powerful but witness increasing failure rates in ‘year of successes’ for PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard

News

iSun cuts guidance as module procurement struggles cause project delays

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021