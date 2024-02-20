Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Greenalia closes US$200 million for 1.9GW ERCOT renewables

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

SkyPower and Africa Finance Corporation to co-develop 200MW solar project in DRC

News

Telis Energy expands to Italy with 100MWp hybrid project pipeline

News

Greenalia closes US$200 million for 1.9GW ERCOT renewables

News

ACWA Power secures US$2.3 billion in loan funding for 4.55GW Saudi solar portfolio

News

ESMC and Uyghur groups say ‘burden of proof’ must shift to tackle alleged Xinjiang forced labour in Europe’s solar supply

News

Indian utility SJVN seeks 2GW of PV modules

News

Brazil imported 17.5GW of solar modules in 2023, down 0.3GW year-on-year

News

California state assembly member introduces bill to repeal NEM 3.0

News

Soltec to provide 164MW of SF7 trackers to Blue Ridge Power project

News

Solarcycle to build recycled solar glass factory in Georgia, US

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A 4.4MW solar project in San Antonio, Texas. Image: OCI Solar Power

Spanish renewables developer Greenalia has closed US$200 million in three-year credit facilities to support the development of solar PV, energy storage and wind projects in the US.

These are the first financing facilities Greenalia has secured in the US, and represent its ambitions to expand into the market. In particular, this financing will support the buildout of a 1.9GW pipeline portfolio of solar PV, storage and wind in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) transmission network.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Nomura Securities International, a financial holding company, led the financing and acted as sole underwriter, lead arranger and bookrunner of the facilities. This financing will go towards “project equipment, as well as other development and construction expenses”, it said in a press release.

Antonio Fernández-Montells, CFO of Greenalia said: “This operation represents an important milestone for the company’s US expansion, where we are currently developing a 3GW portfolio diversified through projects in three technologies -solar, wind and batteries.”

According to its website, Greenalia’s US solar PV and storage project portfolio is entirely concentrated in Texas, consisting predominantly of late-stage development projects operated through its US subsidiary, Greenalia Power US.

Perhaps most notable among them is the 695MW MISAE II solar project, which is currently under construction in northern Texas.

The rest of its operations are in Spain, where it has a 40-strong project portfolio.

“We are excited to partner with Greenalia and believe this partnership will help unlock the full potential of Greenalia’s impressive renewable energy project development platform in the US,” said Vinod Mukani, head of Nomura Infrastructure & Power Business. “This financing is emblematic of our strategy of providing customised financing to leading renewable power generation assets and transition-enabling infrastructure,”

Last week, ERCOT broke a record for solar generation – Tuesday 13th February saw the network generate a peak of 16.7GW of electricity from solar PV.  In fact, the ten days with the highest solar generation in ERCOT’s history have all occurred this year, a statistic that perhaps heralds a shifting landscape for Texas’ power mix.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
ercot, finance, greenalia, project finance, pv power plants, texas, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US to add 36.4GW of new solar generation capacity in 2024, 58% of all capacity additions

News

ESMC and Uyghur groups say ‘burden of proof’ must shift to tackle alleged Xinjiang forced labour in Europe’s solar supply

News

The Netherlands launches subsidy for modules and battery manufacturing

News

Indian utility SJVN seeks 2GW of PV modules

News

Texas breaks daily solar generation record with peak of 16.7GW

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
February 20, 2024
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024. New users only.