Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Greenbacker secures US$1 billion to acquire 500MW New York solar project

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

EU PPA market defined by falling prices, corporate demand and political shifts

News

US solar PPA prices hold steady at US$56.76/MWh in Q4 2024

News

Greenbacker secures US$1 billion to acquire 500MW New York solar project

News

Acen Australia seeks approval for 320MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Queensland dominates list of best-performing utility-scale solar PV plants in Australia

News

JA Solar UFLPA factory ‘ceased production in 2018’, SSI claims after investigation

News

JUWI to invest in 340MW of new solar capacity in South Africa

News

Nextracker posts revenue of US$679 million in latest results

News

Revival of European PV manufacturing hinges on innovation through collaboration

Features, Interviews

Wacker cites ‘excess capacity in China’ for 2024 profit slump

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Greenbacker said this is its largest project financing to date. Image: Greenbacker.

Independent power producer (IPP) Greenbacker Renewable Energy has secured US$950 million in aggregate financing to support the acquisition, construction and operation of a 500MWac solar PV power plant in the state of New York, US.

The Cider solar PV plant, as it has been named, was acquired from US renewable energy developer Hecate Energy following a development partnership in 2021 and will be located in Genesee County, to the west of the state near the border with Canada. Once completed, the Cider PV plant will be the largest in the state, Greenbacker claims.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The project was awarded contracts under the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) 2023 Tier 1 Renewable Energy Standard solicitation last year.

Greenbacker’s financing comes from several agreements. The first is a US$81 million development loan secured from asset manager Voya Investment Management. The loan is set to support Cider’s late-stage development, preliminary construction activities, and equipment procurement.

The IPP also confirmed that it had closed a US$869 million financing composed of a construction-to-term loan, a tax equity bridge loan and letters of credit.

Six coordinating lead arrangers, including MUFG, KeyBanc Capital Markets, ING Capital LLC, Intesa Sanpaolo’s New York branch, Societe Generale and Wells Fargo, collectively led the financing.

Collectively, this comes to just short of US$1 billion in finance raised for the Cider project and represents Greenbacker’s largest project financing to date.

Charles Wheeler, CEO of Greenbacker, said the project financing is a “substantial achievement” with collaboration at the heart of the development.

“This substantial achievement—the result of successful collaboration across a group of top-tier institutions, including our long-time development partner Hecate—will create hundreds of green jobs, deliver affordable clean power, and help continue to build a sustainable future for New Yorkers,” Wheeler said.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
greenbacker, new york, pv power plants, us, usa

Read Next

RWE's Bakers Pond solar-plus-storage project in Virginia.

US solar PPA prices hold steady at US$56.76/MWh in Q4 2024

January 30, 2025
The average solar power purchase agreement (PPA) price remained constant between the third and fourth quarters of 2024 in North America.
Development of a 200MW/400MWh BESS at Acen Australia’s New England Solar (above) is set to commence soon. Image: Acen Australia.

Acen Australia seeks approval for 320MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

January 30, 2025
Renewable energy developer Acen Australia is seeking Federal government approval for a 320MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia, under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
x-elio-blue-grass-solar-farm-768x576

Queensland dominates list of best-performing utility-scale solar PV plants in Australia

January 30, 2025
New data released by research firm Rystad Energy has shown that four of the top five best-performing Australian utility-scale solar PV plants in 2024 were located in Queensland.
SolarPower Europe's headquarters are in Brussels. Image: SolarPower Europe

JA Solar UFLPA factory ‘ceased production in 2018’, SSI claims after investigation

January 29, 2025
The SSI has now reinstated JA Solar’s membership “with immediate effect” after an investigation, in contrast with the US government.
The Beacon 5 solar project in California.

Nextracker posts revenue of US$679 million in latest results

January 29, 2025
Nextracker has published its 2024 financial results, which include revenue of US$679 million in the quarter ending 31 December 2024.
Image: Tosyali Holding

Tosyali Holding to build 1.2GW self-consumption Turkish PV plant

January 28, 2025
Tosyali Holding has signed agreements to develop the first phase of a 1.2GW solar power plant to power its operations in Turkey.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JA Solar UFLPA factory ‘ceased production in 2018’, SSI claims after investigation

News

Sunsure and SECI sign PPA for 450MWp Indian solar project

News

UNSW claims world-record efficiency for kesterite solar cell

News

Wacker cites ‘excess capacity in China’ for 2024 profit slump

News

Acen Australia seeks approval for 320MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.