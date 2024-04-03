Subscribe To Premium
Malaysia launches 2GW large-scale solar tender

By Will Norman
Scatec Solar’s Redsol solar project in Malaysia. Credit: Scatec Solar

Malaysia has launched a tender seeking 2GW of large-scale solar PV capacity for projects between 1MW and 500MW capacity.

This tender – the fifth such vehicle launched by the Malaysian Energy Commission (Suruhanjaya Tenaga) – will be issued in four “packages” and will require projects to be online by 2026. The Suruhanjaya Tenaga said that proposals from interested parties must be submitted by 25 July 2024.

With 2GW available capacity, this fifth round of the large-scale solar tender doubles the capacity of the 1GW fourth round issued in June 2020. The fourth round was issued as part of economic recovery efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic, and this latest round is intended to continue the growth of renewable energy and guarantee a reliable electricity supply, the Suruhanjaya Tenaga said.

Malaysia is tipped to be a hot market for solar PV over the coming decades; a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) from March 2023 predicted that the country could deploy up to 153GW of solar generation capacity by 2050.

IRENA said that Malaysia had a “huge untapped potential” for solar PV deployment, saying that US$10.8 billion would be required to increase its deployment capacity tenfold by the end of the decade, from 1.7GW in 2021 to 17GW in 2030.

UAE state-owned renewable energy company Masdar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian government in October to pursue the development of up to 10GW of renewable energy including ground-mount, rooftop and floating solar.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

