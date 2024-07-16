Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

GreenYellow, Carrefour sign Europe’s ‘largest’ distributed PV deal for solar carports

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Off-Grid, Projects
Europe

Latest

GreenYellow, Carrefour sign Europe’s ‘largest’ distributed PV deal for solar carports

News

Leeward Renewable Energy secures US$1.25 billion financing for 890MW US portfolio

News

SEMA renews calls for solar wafers’ inclusion in US domestic content bonus incentives

News

BNZ appoints Exus Renewables as asset manager for 350MW Spanish PV portfolio

News

SunCable lands approval for AAPowerLink project set to unlock 20GW of solar in Australia

News

Clean Energy Council nominated to be Australia’s solar module and inverter product assurance body

News

France awards 180MW rooftop solar PV, half of previous tender

News

Rio Tinto to build 80MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

News

Unirac positions US-made solar racking for Domestic Content credit

News

Waaree subsidiary starts operations at 1.3GW module assembly plant in India

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The deal will see 350MW of solar installed at hypermarket and supermarket car parks across France. Image: Total Solar Distributed Generation.

French renewable energy firm GreenYellow has signed an agreement with supermarket giant Carrefour to install over 350MW of solar canopies above the latter’s car parks across France.

The deal will see GreenYellow install solar carports at 90 hypermarkets and 260 supermarkets across France by 2027 – specifically in “key regions” of Normandy, Île-de-France, Hauts-de-France, Grand Est, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur. GreenYellow said that the plan will be the “largest” decentralised solar programme in Europe.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The project will begin development this month, GreenYellow said, with the first sites expected to be commissioned in 2025. The total decentralised portfolio will generate 450GWh of solar power annually.

GreenYellow added that its third-party financing model would allow Carrefour to benefit from the solar capacity in an “X-as-a-service” model. Carrefour has said it aims to be powered by 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Mathieu Cambet, deputy general manager at GreenYellow France, said: “This programme confirms the leading role that GreenYellow has played for years in promoting self-consumption in France. We are now entering the operational phase with the development, finalisation of the referencing of technical partners, as well as the creation of the global ecosystem allowing us to deploy it.”

In November 2022, the French government approved legislation requiring solar PV at all large, outdoor car parks with more than 80 spaces. At the time of the legislation, French senator Jean-Pierre Corbisez estimated that the law could add between 6.7GW and 11GW of solar PV capacity across France.

The most recent distributed rooftop auction in France awarded 179MW of capacity to 50 projects across the country; less than half of the capacity awarded in the previous round of the same tender. Appetite for rooftop PV in Europe has fallen over 2024 as the price of electricity has recovered from the shockwaves of the energy crisis over 2022-23. Data from pv.index – a European solar trading platform – shows that demand fell from February to May largely due to the more manageable price of electricity for homeowners.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
carport, carrefour, distributed generation, france, greenyellow, solar pv

Read Next

Image: NexWafe.

SEMA renews calls for solar wafers’ inclusion in US domestic content bonus incentives

July 16, 2024
The US Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) coalition has reiterated its calls for an update to the Domestic Content tax credit for solar products.
BNZ Spanish solar portfolio

BNZ appoints Exus Renewables as asset manager for 350MW Spanish PV portfolio

July 16, 2024
Spanish independent power producer BNZ has appointed renewables asset manager Exus Renewables as asset manager for a 350MW solar portfolio in Spain.
A model of the solar panels initially planned to be built for the Sun Cable project. Credit: Sun Cable

SunCable lands approval for AAPowerLink project set to unlock 20GW of solar in Australia

July 16, 2024
Sun Cable has obtained its principal environmental approval its Australia-Asia PowerLink interconnector, set to unlock 20GW of solar.
Australia added 2.9GW of rooftop PV systems last year. Image: Clean Energy Regulator via Twitter.

Clean Energy Council nominated to be Australia’s solar module and inverter product assurance body

July 16, 2024
Australia’s Clean Energy Council (CEC) has been nominated by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) to be the solar module and product listing body under the small-scale renewable energy scheme (SRES).
Image: Unsplash

France awards 180MW rooftop solar PV, half of previous tender

July 15, 2024
The French government has awarded 179MW of solar PV in its most recent rooftop solar PV tender, half of the previous auction.
Rio Tinto's Boyne smelter will be one of the three facilities to be powered through the 4GW RFP. Image: Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto to build 80MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

July 15, 2024
Rio Tinto has announced a plan to build a 80MW solar PV plant to supply power to its company’s iron ore operations in the Pilbara region.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

France awards 180MW rooftop solar PV, half of previous tender

News

Brookfield buys majority stake in Indian developer Leap Green Energy

News

Major Chinese solar manufacturers report losses in H1 2024 due to increased competition

News

Maxeon faces lawsuit over alleged damages to investors

News

Unirac positions US-made solar racking for Domestic Content credit

News

Jinko Solar to supply 150MW n-type TOPCon modules to Algerian projects

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024