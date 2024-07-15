Subscribe To Premium
France awards 180MW rooftop solar PV, half of previous tender

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
France's latest rooftop PV auction reached an average price of €101.69/MWh.

The French government has awarded 179MW of solar PV in its most recent rooftop solar PV tender, half the amount of the previous auction.

In total, the seventh rooftop PV auction ended up awarding 50 projects with an average price of €101.69/MWh (US$110.9/MWh).

The region which has seen the most capacity awarded was the southern region of Occitania, with 45.5MW across 13 projects (the most for a French region), followed by the neighbouring region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine with 36.9MW between seven projects.

This is the second rooftop solar PV auction France held in 2024, with the previous one awarding 362MW of capacity across 90 projects. The average price for the previous tender was slightly higher with €102.1/MWh.

Aside from the rooftop solar PV auctions, France also held a ground-mounted tender in March of this year, which awarded nearly 1GW of PV capacity.

After awarding over 500MW of capacity in the fifth tender, held in August 2023, the numbers have dwindled in the following auctions, as shown in the chart below. However, the capacity awarded in the latest auction still remains higher than the first four rounds held between 2022 and 2023.

