Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Hanwha Qcells secures solar glass agreement with Canadian Premium Sand to support US module output

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Americas

Latest

Hanwha Qcells secures solar glass agreement with Canadian Premium Sand to support US module output

News

Invenergy using Ohmium electrolyser for first green hydrogen project

News

Galp acquires remaining stake in solar joint venture for €140m

News

Qcells acquires majority stake in energy tech firm Lynqtech

News

Concerns raised over Singapore’s power import plan amid uncertainty in Indonesia

News

Georgia Power’s IRP for 2,300MW of renewables, 500MW of battery storage approved by state authorities

News

China’s solar exports double in H1 2022 as module shipments soar

News

Seraphim to supply 1GW of PV modules to Resolar for EU solar projects

News

DNV partners with South Korean firms to explore floating solar opportunities

News

Europe to rollout nearly 40GW of solar PV by end of 2022 in record year for deployment

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Qcells’ demand will represent more than 80% of CPS’ phase 1 production facility. Image: Qcells

Module manufacturer and energy solutions company Hanwha Qcells has landed an agreement with Canadian Premium Sand (CPS) for the commercial offtake of patterned solar glass to support its US PV module production.

Conducted through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qcells parent company Hanwha Solutions Corporation, the long-term agreement will see CPS supply low-carbon patterned solar glass to Qcells’ module factory in Georgia.

“The integrated nature of CPS’ operation with its wholly-owned sand resource and the use of renewable hydro-electricity in its manufacturing process offer excellent alignment with our low-carbon objectives,” Hanwha said.

CPS will supply the glass from a sand mine to be located in Selkirk, Manitoba that will produce the high-purity, low-iron silica sand by using renewable hydropower, although concerns have also been raised in some quarters about the environmental credentials of the site given its extraction and mining method.   

The company said Qcells North American solar glass demand of over 3GW of module manufacturing represented more than 80% of its planned Phase 1 production capacity.

In May, Qcells announced plans to nearly double the total production capacity of its operational 1.7GW module factory in Dalton, Georgia, to over 3GW, which the company said would present approximately 35% of current North American solar module production.

“As Qcells expands its manufacturing footprint in North America, we see tremendous value in securing supply from a trusted partner that is proximal to our operations,” said a Hanwha spokesperson.

Last week, meanwhile, Qcells acquired a 66% stake in German energy technology business Lynqtech for an undisclosed fee, with the company lauding the potential for synergies in home energy solutions including solar PV, electric vehicles and other smart technologies.

And earlier this year Qcells launched a comprehensive rebrand to reflect its pivot from being solely a PV manufacturer to a more holistic clean energy solutions provider.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
canadian premium sand, hanwha q cells, mou, north america, q cells, Qcells, solar glass, us

Read Next

Qcells acquires majority stake in energy tech firm Lynqtech

July 22, 2022
Solar manufacturer Qcells has acquired a majority stake in German energy technology business Lynqtech.

Georgia Power’s IRP for 2,300MW of renewables, 500MW of battery storage approved by state authorities

July 22, 2022
The US state of Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved state utility Georgia Power's 2022 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that maps out how the company will deploy more renewables and energy storage technology over the next three years as well as strengthen the state’s network of transmission lines and grid infrastructure.
PV Tech Premium

US seeking to shape EU stance on forced labour legislation with new proposals expected in Q3

July 20, 2022
Following the implementation of the US’ Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) on 21 June, the EU has come under increasing pressure to enact similar measures, with upcoming legislation potentially holding big implications for the region’s solar sector.

GAF Energy to build solar shingle factory in Texas

July 19, 2022
GAF Energy has committed to building a new solar shingle factory in Georgetown, Texas that will see its annual capacity rise to 300MW.

Origis Energy buys 700MW of bifacial PERC modules from Boviet Solar in latest contract

July 12, 2022
US solar developer Origis Energy has signed a supply agreement for more than 700MW of bifacial PERC PV modules from manufacturer Boviet Solar Technology.
PV Tech Premium

LBNL discusses its role within DOE’s i2X initiative, includes acute focus on better data sharing

July 7, 2022
PV Tech Premium spoke with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) about the i2X programme to provide some added clarity on the main challenges the US interconnection system faces.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Galp acquires remaining stake in solar joint venture for €140m

News

China’s solar exports double in H1 2022 as module shipments soar

News

Concerns raised over Singapore’s power import plan amid uncertainty in Indonesia

News

Totalenergies launches legal action against Trina Solar alleging breach of contract, fraud over US$300m order

News

Europe to rollout nearly 40GW of solar PV by end of 2022 in record year for deployment

News

Qcells acquires majority stake in energy tech firm Lynqtech

News

Upcoming Events

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022