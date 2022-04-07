Solar Media
News

Q CELLS rebrands itself Qcells as it signifies shift to new business model

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Q CELLS rebrands itself Qcells as it signifies shift to new business model

News

German government raises country’s solar target, aims for 215GW installed by 2030

News

The Philippines set to massively increase solar capacity, project pipeline grows 10-fold in a year

News

UK to relax planning laws as new energy strategy sets out hope of five-fold increase in PV capacity by 2035

News

Array Technologies revenues dented by supply chain woes, project delays

News

Engie North America bolsters US solar pipeline by acquiring Photosol assets

News

Aquila, TopInfra form JV to develop renewable projects in South Korea

News

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

News

Eco Energy World hires new CFO as expansion gathers pace

News

Array Technologies appoints new CEO as Jim Fusaro calls time at the company

News
Qcells’ new logo intends to illustrate its shift towards becoming a more complete clean energy solutions provider. Image: Qcells

Q CELLS has rebranded itself as Qcells and has adopted a new logo and brand platform as its strives to move from being a PV module maker to a clean energy solutions provider.  

Announced this week (5 April), Qcells plans to apply the new brand identity to all its facilities, products, packaging, website, social media and sports marketing campaigns within the first half of this year.

Qcells said the brand (pictured above) supported its efforts to “expand its business portfolio throughout solar cells and modules and energy storage system, as well as solar power plants and energy distribution.”

The rebrand comes shortly after Qcells owner, Korean chemicals company Hanwha Solutions, announced an “ambitious plan” to revitalise US solar manufacturing by increasing its stake in polysilicon producer REC Silicon and restarting production at Moses Lake polysilicon factory in Washington.

Speaking at the time, Hanwha Solutions said the acquisition was “prelude to Hanwha’s larger ambition of rebuilding the full US solar supply chain”.

“Having secured a stable supply of key raw materials for photovoltaic panel production, the company intends to follow up with subsequent investments in virtually every sub-sector of the domestic solar manufacturing industry, ranging from key raw materials like polysilicon to fully assembled solar modules,” Hanwha said.

Qcells said the rebrand has been driven by the desire to signal its shift from simply a module maker to a “complete clean energy solutions provider”.  

“As Qcells has become a global leader in the industry over decades of growth, it is time to reform the brand so that it embraces the company’s expanding vision and scope of business,” said Qcells CEO Justin Lee.

In February, Qcells began selling its new Q.Peak DUO-G10 panel in Europe, which the company said is its “most powerful solar module ever”.

