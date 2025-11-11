Hassan Allam, Infinity Power to develop 1.2GW solar, 720MWh energy storage projects in Egypt

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

Omar Hosny, Vice President of Energy and Water at Hassan Allam Utilities, said the agreement marks a major step in Egypt’s energy transition, highlighting that the projects will diversify the energy mix, strengthen grid resilience, and support the country’s sustainability goals. The projects will support Egypt’s goal to lift renewables to 42% of its energy mix by 2030 and 65% by 2040, cementing its role as a regional clean energy leader.

Established by Hassan Allam Utilities, the Energy Platform is co-owned by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Meridiam. It currently has 2.3GW of projects under development, with operations expected between Q3 2026 and Q3 2027, representing a US$2 billion investment. The platform also holds a 1.65GW pipeline valued at US$1.5 billion, comprising 350MW of solar and 1.3GW of wind projects.

Meanwhile, Infinity Power, a Cairo-based joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company), is targeting 10GW of operational renewable capacity by 2030. The company currently operates 1.3GW of solar and wind projects across Egypt, South Africa, and Senegal, with a 16GW project pipeline under development, including 1.2GW of solar and 720MWh of storage in Egypt.

Egypt is rapidly expanding its renewable energy portfolio, targeting over 21GW of renewable capacity by 2030, including 8.5GW from solar and 3.3GW from battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Recently, Bahraini, Chinese, Egyptian, and Emirati groups signed an agreement to build the ‘Atom Solar Project’ in Egypt’s Sokhna Industrial Zone, New Alamein City. The facility will produce 2GW of solar cells, 2GW of modules, and 1GWh of battery storage annually.