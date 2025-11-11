Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Hassan Allam, Infinity Power to develop 1.2GW solar, 720MWh energy storage projects in Egypt

By Shreeyashi Ojha
November 11, 2025
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country’s largest

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

News

Philippines awards over 6GW of solar capacity, over 1GW of solar-plus-storage, in latest auction

News

Sunrun’s ‘storage-first’ strategy sees green shoots in Q3

News

Hassan Allam, Infinity Power to develop 1.2GW solar, 720MWh energy storage projects in Egypt

News

Pacific Energy, Horizon Power sign 20-year PPA for solar hybrid in Western Australia

News

Australia’s SunDrive Solar bags AU$25.3 million ARENA funding for copper-based solar cells

News

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

EDF, SPIC and Aramco Power reach financial close on 1.4 GW of projects

News

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
In total, the projects will deliver 1.2GW of solar power and 720MWh of battery storage capacity. Image: Hassan Allam Utilities Energy Platform.

Egypt’s Hassan Allam Utilities Energy Platform and Infinity Power have signed agreements with the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) to develop two renewable energy projects in the country.  

The parties have signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the two projects. In total, the projects will deliver 1.2GW of solar power and 720MWh of battery storage capacity. As per the agreement, the consortium will develop a 200MW solar plant in Benban with 120MWh of battery storage, targeting commercial operation by the third quarter of 2026. It will also build a 1GW solar project in Minya with 600MWh of storage, scheduled to come online by the third quarter of 2027.  

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Omar Hosny, Vice President of Energy and Water at Hassan Allam Utilities, said the agreement marks a major step in Egypt’s energy transition, highlighting that the projects will diversify the energy mix, strengthen grid resilience, and support the country’s sustainability goals. The projects will support Egypt’s goal to lift renewables to 42% of its energy mix by 2030 and 65% by 2040, cementing its role as a regional clean energy leader. 

Established by Hassan Allam Utilities, the Energy Platform is co-owned by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Meridiam. It currently has 2.3GW of projects under development, with operations expected between Q3 2026 and Q3 2027, representing a US$2 billion investment. The platform also holds a 1.65GW pipeline valued at US$1.5 billion, comprising 350MW of solar and 1.3GW of wind projects. 

Meanwhile, Infinity Power, a Cairo-based joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company), is targeting 10GW of operational renewable capacity by 2030. The company currently operates 1.3GW of solar and wind projects across Egypt, South Africa, and Senegal, with a 16GW project pipeline under development, including 1.2GW of solar and 720MWh of storage in Egypt. 

Egypt is rapidly expanding its renewable energy portfolio, targeting over 21GW of renewable capacity by 2030, including 8.5GW from solar and 3.3GW from battery energy storage systems (BESS). 

Recently, Bahraini, Chinese, Egyptian, and Emirati groups signed an agreement to build the ‘Atom Solar Project’ in Egypt’s Sokhna Industrial Zone, New Alamein City. The facility will produce 2GW of solar cells, 2GW of modules, and 1GWh of battery storage annually. 

africa, battery energy storage systems bess, egypt, energy storage, Hassan Allam Utilities Energy Platform, Infinity Power, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama delivers a speech.

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country’s largest

November 11, 2025
SFI has started construction on the first phase of the Norbert Anku solar project in Ghana, which will have an operational capacity of 1GW.
Solar panels in India.

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

November 11, 2025
During a week marked by significant developments, ACME Solar and Reliance NU Energies win SJVN tenders while Emmvee launches IPO.
Image: Pacific Energy.

Pacific Energy, Horizon Power sign 20-year PPA for solar hybrid in Western Australia

November 11, 2025
Developer Pacific Energy has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Horizon Power to deliver a hybrid power system to the town of Leonora in Western Australia's goldfields, aiming for up to 60% renewable energy penetration by 2027.
Image: SunDrive.

Australia’s SunDrive Solar bags AU$25.3 million ARENA funding for copper-based solar cells

November 11, 2025
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has committed AU$25.3 million (US$16.53 million) in funding to support PV cell technology startup SunDrive Solar's continued development of copper-based solar cell technology.
The company expects to complete the competitive bidding process within 45 days through the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Image: Pine Gate Renewables.

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

November 10, 2025
Pine Gate Renewables has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to pursue a court-supervised sale of its solar and energy storage portfolio, along with its independent power producer (IPP) platform.  
The 1GW Al Masa’a plant in Hail Province, 590km north of Riyadh, is slated for Q3 2027, while the 400MW Al Henakiyah-2 project in Madinah Province, 720km west of the capital, is due in Q1 2027. Image: EDF Renewables.

EDF, SPIC and Aramco Power reach financial close on 1.4 GW of projects

November 10, 2025
EDF Renewables, in partnership with SPIC HHDC and SAPCO, has secured financing for the 400MW solar PV projects in Saudi Arabia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

News

JA Solar, L&T ink 1.2GW PV module supply deal in Uzbekistan

News

Lawmakers call for EU-wide Chinese inverter restrictions, decry ‘energy security risks’

News

ReNew gets US$331 million boost from ADB for 2.8GW solar-wind-BESS hybrid renewable plant

News

Western Australia’s Pilbara to become solar tech testbed with AU$45 million ARENA funding

News

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal