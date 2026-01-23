Subscribe To Premium
Hecate Energy to list on Nasdaq in US$1.2 billion SPAC deal

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 23, 2026
First Solar faces class action suit following stock downgrade

Maharashtra issues tender for 100MW floating solar project

Atlas Renewable Energy signs 128MWp solar PV PPA in Colombia

Solar and storage are ‘the perfect bedfellows’ as BESS matures in Europe

Strong fundamentals, solar baseload and balcony PV will define 2026, says Woodmac

Fujiyama Power to commission 1GW DCR-compliant solar cell facility

Solar Philippines denies liability in 12GW solar PV contracts cancelled by Department of Energy

Study reveals ‘alarming’ shortfall in solar tracker performance

Metlen, Tsakos to build 252MW/375MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Greece

A solar project from Hecate in Virginia. Image: Hecate Energy.

US renewables developer Hecate Energy has announced plans to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange from “mid-2026”.

The listing will be executed through a definitive business combination agreement with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) EGH Acquisition Corp (EGH). Once public, Hecate will list on Nasdaq under the ticker “HCTE”.

The transaction also values Hecate at a pre-money enterprise value of US$1.2 billion, with EGH’s trust account providing up to US$155 million for the development of Hecate’s utility-scale energy park portfolio, any EGH shareholder redemptions, and transaction expenses.

Hecate’s management team will lead the combined company, while Hecate’s shareholders will retain 100% of their equity holdings into the public company.

Unanimously approved by the board of directors from both companies, the transaction is expected to be finalised in mid-2026.

Chris Bullinger, President and CEO of Hecate, said: “Access to the public capital markets will strengthen our ability to accelerate project development and monetisation, while providing the flexibility to evolve into an Independent Power Producer and generate long-term, recurring cash flows. A publicly traded platform also enhances our ability to attract institutional investors while building the energy infrastructure required to support the nation’s rapidly growing power needs.”

Hecate develops utility-scale solar PV, battery storage, wind and thermal generation across 26 states. Since its inception in 2012, the company has 5GW of projects either operational or under construction, with an overall renewable energy development pipeline of 47GW.

Moreover, the company sold more than 12GW of projects to different groups of blue-chip companies and has over 4GW of projects that are currently under exclusivity or advanced negotiations for sale.

Image: First Solar

First Solar faces class action suit following stock downgrade

January 23, 2026
US cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar is facing a class action lawsuit investigation into its business practices following a downgrade in its stock.
The platform is backed by US$3 million in funding from the California Energy Commission (CEC). Image: Yield Energy.

Yield Energy launches farm-based grid flexibility platform

January 21, 2026
Yield Energy has launched Yield Edge, a distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) for grid-ready flexibility from farms.
A Vesper Energy solar project.
Premium

Inside the US solar supply chain labyrinth

January 21, 2026
To say that it has been a busy time for the US solar industry lately would be an understatement, especially at the policy and tariff level.
The project is supplying 70MW of solar energy to Overton Power, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Las Vegas under long-term PPAs. Image: Estuary Power.

Estuary Power completes final phase of Escape solar-plus-storage project in Nevada

January 21, 2026
Energy generation and storage developer Estuary Power has completed the final phase of construction at its Escape solar project in Lincoln County, Nevada. 
FirstSolar_RDC_749

US patent office denies challenges to First Solar TOPCon patents

January 21, 2026
The USPTO has denied three challenges to patents held by US solar manufacturer First Solar pertaining to its production of TOPCon cells.
The portfolio comprises commercial and community solar assets spread across multiple US markets. Image: Radial Power

Radial Power secures US$355 million financing for 214MW solar portfolio

January 20, 2026
Radial Power has secured US$355 million from Goldman Sachs for 214MW of distributed solar across 106 projects nationwide.
Strong fundamentals, solar baseload and balcony PV will define 2026, says Woodmac

News

United Solar to begin polysilicon production at Oman plant in Q1 2026

News

Green Gold Energy bags GPS approval for 108MW solar-plus-storage site in South Australia

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

Five Chinese PV giants anticipate combined 2025 losses of US$4.1-4.7 billion

News

Inside the US solar supply chain labyrinth

Features, Long Reads

