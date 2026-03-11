Subscribe To Premium
California rooftop solar receives setback as court upholds NEM3.0

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
March 11, 2026
EU awards record 25.2GW of new solar PV capacity through government auctions in 2025

California rooftop solar receives setback as court upholds NEM3.0

VDE highlights underestimated wind speed factor in hail damage to PV assets

European solar module prices tick above €0.1/Wp as buyer optimism remains high

Beazley acquires kWh Analytics

Rethinking the next wave of TOPCon production

Western Australia unveils AU$153 million clean energy loans for manufacturers

Data centre energy pledge unlikely to benefit solar PV

US adds 43.2GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

EUROPE ROUND-UP: Sonnedix, Helleniq Energy and others close European solar PV deals

The California Court of Appeals’ decision gives a setback to the rooftop solar industry in California. Image: Unsplash

The California Court of Appeals has upheld the state’s ongoing net energy metering programme, NEM3.0, dashing the hopes of campaigners lobbying to reform the unpopular framework.

The decision dealt a “major setback to rooftop solar”, said nonprofit organisation the Environmental Working Group, one of the groups that filed the lawsuit in 2023.

The Center for Biological Diversity and The Protect our Communities Foundation are the two other environmental groups that filed the lawsuits and argued that the new tariff – dubbed net energy metering 3.0 (NEM3.0) – was inconsistent with section 2827.1, which identifies several key objectives that the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) must ensure in developing the new tariff programme.

The Court’s decision shuts down the possibility of reforming the current net metering programme, which has been highly criticised by the solar industry since its passing in 2022. NEM3.0 has mostly driven up the adoption energy storage but at the expense of solar PV installations, which halved between Q3 2023 and Q1 2024.

“We are extremely disappointed in the Court of Appeal’s decision on remand from the state Supreme Court. Instead of looking at this case with fresh eyes and doing the due diligence of reading and interpreting the statute, the Court of Appeal rushed to judgement, siding with the pro-utility CPUC and its utility allies,” said Bernadette Del Chiaro, senior vice president for California at Environmental Working Group.

Court of Appeals reaffirms original decision

This decision from the Court of Appeals comes after the California Supreme Court had sided with the three groups in August 2025, and remanded the matter back to the California Court of Appeals, which reaffirmed its original decision.

“In sum, we conclude the Commission did not fail to proceed in the manner required by section 2827.1(b)(1) or otherwise err when it adopted the successor tariff,” wrote the California Court of Appeals.

Section 2827.1(b)(1) refers to the fact that the CPUC must “include specific alternatives designed for growth among residential customers in disadvantaged communities” when developing the successor tariff.

The court also concluded with the same statement for section 2827.1(b)(3), which is related to ensuring that the new programme is “based on the costs and benefits of the renewable electrical generation facility”.

“We may have just set the clocks forward an hour but this decision sets California back a decade when it comes to building a clean energy future. It isn’t just Washington, D.C., setting us back on energy affordability and reliability. California is providing more than its fair share of unforced errors,” added Del Chiaro.

The Court of Appeal’s conclusion can be accessed here.

Hail-Damage-to-panels-in-Texas-credit-NexTracker

VDE highlights underestimated wind speed factor in hail damage to PV assets

March 11, 2026
VDE Americas has updated its hail risk model with new wind data, claiming it will improve the accuracy of hail-damage predictions for PV projects.
Hail damage on a solar panel.

Beazley acquires kWh Analytics

March 11, 2026
Speciality insurer Beazley has reached an agreement to acquire US-based climate insurance provider kWh Analytics.
Image: Pacific Energy.

Western Australia unveils AU$153 million clean energy loans for manufacturers

March 11, 2026
The Western Australian government has unveiled an AU$153.3 million (US$109 million) 'Made in WA Energy Affordability Investment Program (MEAIP)' designed to accelerate decarbonisation across the state's manufacturing sector through low-interest loans of up to AU$15 million per business.
Google Belgium data centre solar storage
Premium

Data centre energy pledge unlikely to benefit solar PV

March 10, 2026
Amazon, Google, OpenAI and other tech firms have signed the 'ratepayer protection pledge' to build, bring or buy the energy required to build and operate data centres.
A solar facility in the US state of Massachusetts. Credit: Greg M. Cooper via Borrego Solar and SEIA

US adds 43.2GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

March 10, 2026
The US installed 43.2GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025, a 14% decrease from the previous year, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.
GameChange Solar trackers in operation.
Premium

‘It’s always about LCOE’ – GameChange Solar CEO on Terrasmart and sector consolidation

March 10, 2026
PV Tech Premium spoke with Philip Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange Solar, about the company's purchase of Terrasmart and wider solar industry dynamics.
