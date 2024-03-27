Heliene inks deal to source US-made cells from Suniva

Heliene added that this partnership will directly address the missing link between US-made cells and modules in the US solar supply chain and could help strengthen manufacturing capacity to meet increased demand for US domestic products.

Last October, Suniva restarted its manufacturing operations with up to 2.5GW of annual monocrystalline silicon solar cell manufacturing capacity in Georgia, US. Funding for the expansion was secured through a US$110 million financing commitment from infrastructure investment firm Orion Infrastructure Capital (OIC), while the Georgia-based manufacturer secured a multi-year supply agreement of Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)-compliant wafers with an undisclosed company.

The company cited the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as a driver for the onshoring of domestic solar manufacturing, which would mark a comeback for Suniva after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017 due to an influx of cheaper solar panels from Asia, undercutting domestic production.