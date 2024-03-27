Subscribe To Premium
Heliene inks deal to source US-made cells from Suniva

By Simon Yuen
The contract between Heliene and Suniva will last for three years. Image: Heliene

Canadian PV manufacturer Heliene has signed an agreement with solar cell manufacturer Suniva to source cells from the latter’s manufacturing plant in the US.

Under the three-year contract, Heliene will incorporate Suniva’s US-made solar cells into its domestically-produced solar modules, with the products available on the market from mid-2024. Heliene claimed that its modules will be the first crystalline solar modules with US-made solar cells.

Heliene added that this partnership will directly address the missing link between US-made cells and modules in the US solar supply chain and could help strengthen manufacturing capacity to meet increased demand for US domestic products.

Last October, Suniva restarted its manufacturing operations with up to 2.5GW of annual monocrystalline silicon solar cell manufacturing capacity in Georgia, US. Funding for the expansion was secured through a US$110 million financing commitment from infrastructure investment firm Orion Infrastructure Capital (OIC), while the Georgia-based manufacturer secured a multi-year supply agreement of Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)-compliant wafers with an undisclosed company.

The company cited the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as a driver for the onshoring of domestic solar manufacturing, which would mark a comeback for Suniva after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017 due to an influx of cheaper solar panels from Asia, undercutting domestic production.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the third edition of Large Scale Solar USA Summit in Austin, Texas 1-2 May.

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

1 May 2024
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 3rd Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
