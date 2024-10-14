Subscribe To Premium
Huasun inks 1.5GW HJT module supply deal to Malaysia

By Ben Willis
Huasun hopes to introduce its HJT module technology through its supply deal in Malaysia. Credit: Huasun.

Chinese manufacturer Huasun is to supply 1.5GW of its heterojunction (HJT) PV modules to one of Malaysia’s largest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, ITRAMAS.

Under the strategic partnership revealed last week, Huasun will begin supplying its modules to the contractor from 2025 for a series of large-scale PV projects in Malaysia.

ITRAMAS currently operates 200MW of PV power projects in the country and has a further 1.5GW of projects under development.

Last year, the Malaysian government unveiled plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2025. The country aims to transition to 70% renewables by then, with solar contributing almost 60%.

Huasun recently announced that its Himalaya G12-132 HJT module had achieved a power output of 768.938W with a conversion efficiency of 24.75%. The company said that it was hoping to introduce its technology to the wider Southeast Asia region through its deal with ITRAMAS.

The company is one of the world’s leading HJT manufacturers, with 20GW of production capacity and 7GW of modules supplied globally to date.

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
asia, heterojunction, himalaya, huasun, ITRAMAS, malaysia, module supply deals, southeast asia

Read Next

The Far North Solar Farm.
Premium

The New Zealand energy crisis: an opportunity for solar PV

October 11, 2024
PV Tech Premium speaks with Sarah Gillies of the Electricity Authority about the opportunities for solar PV and energy storage in New Zealand.
Goldbeck Solar's Bavelse Berg solar plant in the Netherlands. Credit: Goldbeck Solar

MCPV raises €4.2 million for Dutch 4GW HJT cell manufacturing plant

October 10, 2024
MCPV has raised €4.2 million (US$4.6 million) to support the development of its 4GW heterojunction (HJT) cell factory in the Netherlands.
A China Energy Engineering Corporation project.

JinkoSolar, ACWA Power sign 3GW TOPCon module supply deal for Saudi Arabian projects

October 10, 2024
JinkoSolar has signed a supply deal with Saudi Arabian power developer ACWA Power to provide 3GW of TOPCon PV modules.
Ningxia XN Automation at RE+ 2024.
Sponsored

The US manufacturing sector welcomes new technological innovators

October 8, 2024
PV Tech sat down for a conversation with leading Chinese equipment company Ningxia XN Automation at this year's RE+ event.
Shipping containers on a boat.

Turkey applies solar antidumping tariffs to 5 countries, exempts 4 major manufacturers

October 2, 2024
According to the Vietnamese Department of Trade Remedies, the Turkish government has exempted four major solar manufacturers from the tariffs.
Image: Port Houston.

DOC to apply duties to Southeast Asian solar cells after preliminary AD/CVD findings

October 2, 2024
This is the first determination reached in the ongoing antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation into imports of crystalline silicon solar cells.

