Huasun inks 1.5GW HJT module supply deal to Malaysia

Chinese manufacturer Huasun is to supply 1.5GW of its heterojunction (HJT) PV modules to one of Malaysia’s largest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, ITRAMAS.
Under the strategic partnership revealed last week, Huasun will begin supplying its modules to the contractor from 2025 for a series of large-scale PV projects in Malaysia.
ITRAMAS currently operates 200MW of PV power projects in the country and has a further 1.5GW of projects under development.
Last year, the Malaysian government unveiled plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2025. The country aims to transition to 70% renewables by then, with solar contributing almost 60%.
Huasun recently announced that its Himalaya G12-132 HJT module had achieved a power output of 768.938W with a conversion efficiency of 24.75%. The company said that it was hoping to introduce its technology to the wider Southeast Asia region through its deal with ITRAMAS.
The company is one of the world’s leading HJT manufacturers, with 20GW of production capacity and 7GW of modules supplied globally to date.