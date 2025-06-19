Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Hybrid solar could sidestep Turkish grid constraints, add 8GW of capacity

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Grids
Europe

Latest

Hybrid solar could sidestep Turkish grid constraints, add 8GW of capacity

News

Nexwell Power acquires 248MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

News

Statkraft to focus on fewer markets, reduce expenses by US$290 million annually by 2027

News

Boralex plans CA$6.8 billion investment by 2030, driven by 8GW pipeline

News

European Energy secures AU$130 million for 137MW solar PV portfolio in Australia

News

Australia’s Tindo Solar inks solar module export deal in Vietnam

News

PV ModuleTech USA 2025: all the key takeaways

News

Dimension Energy secures finance for 112MW community solar portfolio

News

Investigation finds renewables not responsible for Spain’s April blackout

News

Array Technologies acquires US foundation and racking firm APA Solar

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A hybrid solar-hydro project in Turkey.
Turkey’s 25 existing hybrid solar power plants added 14% to the generation of their co-located wind and hydroelectric plants. Image: Talesun.

The addition of solar panels to existing wind and hydroelectric plants in Turkey could help sidestep growing grid capacity issues, and add 8GW of new capacity to the country’s energy mix.

This is according to the latest report from Ember Climate, which found that there is significant potential for hybrid renewable energy projects to improve the country’s domestic electricity generation capacity, without putting additional stress on a grid system that has been unable to add new capacity for almost a year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The report, ‘Türkiye can bypass grid constraints with hybrid solar power plants’, notes that no new capacity has been announced for transmission-level connections since September 2024, due to a lack of availability on the country’s energy grid.

This has affected the renewable energy sector in particular; between February 2024 and April 2025, 65% of grid connection applications for solar projects at the transmission level were rejected. While the report notes that this problem is not unique to Turkey – as of July 2024, 1.65TW of wind, solar and hydroelectric projects in the final evaluation stage were awaiting connection approval worldwide – the fact that there is considerable renewable energy potential in Turkey means a failure to capitalise on these resources is significant.

For instance, since 2021, the country’s domestic solar generation has almost doubled, while wind has doubled since 2017, as shown in the graph below. While solar PV and wind make up a much smaller part of the country’s energy mix than coal and gas, the government is aiming for renewable energy to account for half of its domestic generation by 2030, and 80% by 2053.

“Türkiye’s energy transition journey has slowed down due to grid-related capacity constraints,” explained Ember energy analyst Çağlar Çeliköz. “This obstacle to new projects can be bypassed with hybrid solar power plants that can be commissioned without adding additional load to the grid. They have already proven their contribution to generation and to the efficiency of the primary source’s connection capacity.”

Indeed, solar has grown considerably in Turkey in recent years, with Ember figures showing installed capacity has more than doubled from 9.7GW in July 2022 to 19GW by the end of 2024.

While the report estimates that the addition of new hybrid solar capacity could add 8GW to the country’s solar capacity, it goes on to point out that “in more favourable scenarios with higher electricity prices and lower interest rates”, this could see the addition of 25.6GW of new capacity, which would more than double the country’s total operating solar capacity.

Hybrid power potential

There is also considerable precedent for hybrid energy projects in Turkey, suggesting that a greater adoption of hybrid projects would not be a complete change to the country’s energy mix. Hybrid power plants were first introduced into the energy mix in March 2020, and while just 100MW of capacity was installed in the first two years, this has since jumped to 1.4GW.

The Ember report notes that the country’s 25 existing hybrid solar power plants added 14% to the generation of the wind and hydroelectric plants to which they were connected in 2024, demonstrating the efficacy of co-locating multiple electricity generating technologies at a single facility.

However, the report notes that current licensed hybrid capacity has been underutilised. The graph below shows that across all technology types, less than half of the licensed solar hybrid capacity has been utilised, illustrated by the red bars.

Indeed, with just 0.5GW of hybrid capacity available for thermal, hydroelectric and biomass and geothermal projects, the Turkish energy mix could benefit from the opening up of more renewable electricity generation capacity to solar co-location. Under current laws, the addition of a second technology type to an existing generation project has strict limits on the capacity of the second technology type that can be added; hybrid projects can include no more than 100MW of the second technology type, with lower limits for smaller-scale projects.

However, the 100MW cap was removed for wind in October 2022, suggesting there is the capacity for flexibility in the legislation. The report also calls on the government to remove a “site adjacency restriction”, which requires hybrid projects to be physically located next to existing power projects, which can often limit deployment options if existing projects are built near protected areas or regions with unsuitable terrain, such as the borders of hydroelectric plants.

Ember notes that “removing the barriers to hybrid solar power plants” could push the country’s installed solar capacity as high as 30GW.

Turkey has announced a number of new solar projects this year, including the award of 800MW of new capacity and Tosyali Holding’s plans to build a 1.2GW solar plant in the country. The Turkish upstream solar sector has also seen a number of investments, including a US$2.5 billion investment to build solar cell manufacturing plants in the country, backed by Chinese giant Astronergy and four Turkish manufacturers.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
asia, co-located, ember climate, europe, grids, hybrid projects, projects, turkey

Read Next

Nexwell Power increases its Spanish solar portfolio with 250MW projects from Q Energy

Nexwell Power acquires 248MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

June 19, 2025
Renewable energy investment platform Nexwell Power has acquired a 248MWp solar PV portfolio from energy service provider Q Energy in Spain.
Statkraft solar and wind projects

Statkraft to focus on fewer markets, reduce expenses by US$290 million annually by 2027

June 19, 2025
Norwegian energy company Statkraft has narrowed down its focus on fewer markets and technologies as it targets to reduce its expenses by NOK2.9 billion (US$290 million) annually by 2027.
Boralex will invest US$6.8 billion through 2030, with an additional US$1.2 billion allocated to post-2030 projects. Image: Boralex via LinkedIn.

Boralex plans CA$6.8 billion investment by 2030, driven by 8GW pipeline

June 19, 2025
Boralex is driving organic growth across Canada, the US, France, and the UK, fueled by a project pipeline totalling 8GW.
A Dimension Energy project in New Jersey.

Dimension Energy secures finance for 112MW community solar portfolio

June 18, 2025
Dimension Energy has secured US$360 million in financing to develop a 112MW portfolio of community solar projects across six US states.
A T1 Energy facility.

T1 Energy secures tax abatement, selects construction firm for Texas solar cell factory

June 18, 2025
T1 Energy has selected a local construction company, and secured a tax abatement package, to develop a Texas cell manufacturing factory.
Rooftop solar panels.
Premium

Shade-resistant and segmented solar modules

June 18, 2025
Aesolar and Fraunhofer CSP are developing segmented solar modules optimised for rooftops with partial shading.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Yaskawa America to build US$180 million manufacturing facility in Wisconsin

News

Senate Finance Committee reconciliation bill slashes solar PV, wind incentives, energy storage survives

News

Senate reconciliation bill is a ‘stake in the heart’ of US solar manufacturing, senator says

News

Dimension Energy secures finance for 112MW community solar portfolio

News

Metlen Energy and Metals refinances 532MW solar PV portfolio in Australia

News

New solar manufacturing sites have higher defect rates – CEA

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.