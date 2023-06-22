Huasun launches new high-conversion efficiency heterojunction solar cells

Huasun currently owns 2.7GW of annual HJT production capacity. Credit: Huasun

Chinese solar company Huasun has launched its latest series of N-type silicon-based heterojunction (HJT) solar cells and modules. This range of new products includes the Himalaya V-ocean series, the G10 series and the M6 series, and the company plans to deploy the majority of these cells and modules in residential, commercial and large-scale utility areas.

Market & applications

Alongside the cells and modules for residential, commercial and utility areas, the series also includes bifacial modules, as well as the Himalaya V-ocean series, designed for use in floating solar farms, and products designed to be deployed in agricultural settings.

Industry challenges

As solar power grows to account for more of the world’s energy mix, ensuring each solar module operates as efficiently as possible is of interest to many in the sector. HJT cells use two technologies, a crystalline silicon cell placed between layers of thin-film silicon, to deliver greater conversion efficiency over a long period of time.

Technical solution

Huasun’s latest generation of HJT cells look to capitalise on this high conversion efficiency. In 2022, cells in the G10 series were shown to have a maximum conversion efficiency of 26.81%, and two of the company’s HJT cells, the HS-210-B120 and HS-210-B132, received favourable scores from the latest round of PVEL testing.

Unique features & benefits

Through testing by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) for its latest PV Module Reliability Scorecard, these cells in particular impressed in the thermal cycling and damp heat tests, important assessments of a module’s resilience in conditions where temperature and humidity can vary, and mechanical stress tests, which show how easily the module is likely to crack or break, and whether this will cause it to lose power.

In the mechanical stress test sequence (static load + dynamic load + damp heat cycle + damp freeze cycle), power degradation of the Himalaya G12 series modules was only 1.29%, demonstrating the capabilities of Huasun’s double-glass 210 large-cell format and HJT modules. Average power degradation rate of 1.2% was measured across Huasun’s modules in all six tests conducted by PVEL.

The cells’ strong performance suggests that they are likely to endure many of the conditions that can interfere with solar power generation over a long period, such as variations in temperature over the course of the year.

Availability

Cells in the Huasun G10 series are available now, while cells and modules in the Himalaya series were first unveiled last week at Intersolar Europe.