Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Aquila Clean Energy starts construction at 52MW agriPV project in Italy

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Aquila Clean Energy starts construction at 52MW agriPV project in Italy

News

US adds 7.4GW new renewable capacity in Q1 2025, mostly in Republican states

News

Solar, wind curtailment in California up 29% in 2024

News

US delays or cancels US$14 billion in clean energy investments under Trump presidency

News

Waaree Energies secures 586MW US solar module supply deal

News

Grenergy puts hybrid solar-storage projects in Spain, Chile at heart of €3.5 billion investment plan

News

Meyer Burger confirms end of Arizona module production

News

Australia: Tasmanian council approves plans for 288MW utility-scale solar PV plant

News

R.Power sells 49.9% stake in 91.6MW solar projects in Poland

News

Sembcorp secures second India solar-storage project in 1.2GW solar, 600MW/2.4GWh BESS tender

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Covering an area of about 100 hectares, the project is scheduled for completion in March 2026.
Covering an area of about 100 hectares, the project is targeted to be completed in March 2026. Image: Aquila Clean Energy

Independent power producer (IPP) Aquila Clean Energy has started construction on a 52MW agrivoltaics (agriPV) project in Italy.

Located in Catania, in the southern Italian region of Sicily, the agriPV plant is targeted to be completed in March 2026. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Covering an area of about 100 hectares, the project combines power generation and agriculture. Crops will include olives trees, aromatic herbs and cultivars like garlic, celery, parsley, several types of salad, spinach and legumins. 

“This is our first project to have reached the construction phase in Italy,” said Alberto Arcioli, head of development at Aquila Clean Energy Italy. 

This news comes against the backdrop of the Italian government introducing a nationwide ban on ground-mounted solar PV installations on agricultural land last year. In May 2024, the government announced the ban in a bid to protect farmland and curb what officials described as unchecked solar development

Despite that ban, the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE) launched a new agriPV tender to boost project development in April this year. Managed by the national energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), the tender would distribute €323 million (US$349 million) to support agriPV initiatives. 

Additionally, MASE issued the “suitable areas” decree in June 2024, outlining guidelines for identifying land appropriate for ground-mounted renewable energy installations. The decree granted regional authorities the power to establish their own regulations, however, the decree was partially annulled by an Italian court earlier this month. In its ruling, the Regional Administrative Court in Lazio also questioned the constitutionality of the DL Agricoltura, which banned ground-mounted solar PV installations on agricultural land.

Furthermore, Italy saw a 16% year-on-year drop in new solar PV installations in Q1 2025, adding 1.4GW, according to trade association Italia Solare. Utility-scale projects contributed nearly half of this with 684MW – up from 553MW in Q1 2024 – indicating a rise in average project size.

The country’s total installed solar capacity stands at 38.5GW at the end of March 2025, with the commercial and industrial segment leading at 17.5GW (45%), followed by residential at 10.7GW (28%) and utility-scale at 10.3GW (27%).

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
agriPV, agrivoltaics, aquila clean energy, europe, italy, plant construction, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Qcells' Coniglio Solar project in Texas. Image: QCells

US adds 7.4GW new renewable capacity in Q1 2025, mostly in Republican states

May 30, 2025
The US added 7.4GW of new renewable energy capacity in the first three months of 2025, with deployments and planned projects concentrated in Republican-voting states.
A solar project in Germany.

Solar, wind curtailment in California up 29% in 2024

May 30, 2025
Solar and wind curtailment have increased by 29% between 2023 and 2024 in California, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
The modules, valued at US$ 176 million, will be manufactured at Waaree’s Brookshire, Texas facility.

Waaree Energies secures 586MW US solar module supply deal

May 30, 2025
Waaree Solar Americas – a subsidiary of Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies – has signed a 586MW solar module supply agreement with an undisclosed independent power producer (IPP).
Meyer Burger's Thalheim facility in Germany.

Meyer Burger confirms end of Arizona module production

May 30, 2025
Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has abandoned module production activities at its manufacturing facility in Goodyear, Arizona, US.
The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

Australia: Tasmanian council approves plans for 288MW utility-scale solar PV plant

May 30, 2025
Tasmania’s George Town council approved plans for a 288MW solar PV power plant this week, which is being pursued in Australia by German renewable energy developer ib vogt.
The projects have a planned capacity of 91.6MWp and are expected to begin commercial operations by 2027.

R.Power sells 49.9% stake in 91.6MW solar projects in Poland

May 29, 2025
R.Power has sold a 49.9% stake in two of its special-purpose vehicles, which are developing a solar portfolio of 91.6MWp.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

R.Power sells 49.9% stake in 91.6MW solar projects in Poland

News

Meyer Burger cuts jobs at US module assembly plant

News

SolarEdge opens Indian R&D hub, plans 200 hires by 2027

News

Australia: Tasmanian council approves plans for 288MW utility-scale solar PV plant

News

Meyer Burger confirms end of Arizona module production

News

Study provides new insights into dust impacts on PV performance

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.