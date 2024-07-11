Subscribe To Premium
Huawei ushering in new era of smart renewable energy generators

By PV Tech
Power Plants, Grids, New Technology, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

BayWa r.e. sells 95MW Spanish solar PV project to Encavis AG

Calls for enhanced cybersecurity measures for European solar

Avangrid installs first modules at 202MW Ohio PV site

Major Chinese solar manufacturers report losses in H1 2024 due to increased competition

Europe received 43% of Chinese PV exports in Jan-May 2024

A new concept in floating solar trackers

EDP Renewables commissions 175MW Mississippi solar PV plant

Recurrent Energy inks solar PV PPA for 115MWp project in Spain

Detentions of forced labour-linked solar imports to US drop in June 2024

Huawei Digital Power’s PV+ESS solutions on show at SNEC 2024 in Shanghai. Image: PV Tech

Huawei Digital Power has showcased its all-scenario smart PV+ESS solutions, also launching its latest smart renewable energy generator and new smart string grid-forming ESS platform.

To address challenges in the grid connection, integration and safety of rapidly developing renewable energy, Huawei leverages intelligent and grid forming technologies to build a smart renewable energy generator that redefines the stability of voltage, frequency and power angle, improving the grid integration of renewables. The generator ensures the stable operation of power grids by providing similar features to those of conventional synchronous generators, driving PV power generation from grid following to grid forming, and improving the renewable energy integration capability by 40% when compared with conventional energy storage solutions.

In Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project, Huawei helped the customer build the world’s largest microgrid with a 400MW PV system and a 1.3GWh ESS, with the microgrid able to provide 100% renewable energy for millions of people in the new city. In Qinghai and other areas of China, Huawei has cooperated with customers and partners to pioneer empirical tests on the world’s first batch of 100MWh-level grid-forming string ESS plants.

Power plants are also able to go digital and intelligent for automatic operations. To address challenges such as large-scale power plants, complex environments and difficult power distribution, digital and power electronics technologies can be integrated to realise the digitalisation of these plants in the future. By widely applying the smart renewable energy generator and digital technologies, Huawei helps customers build high-quality, all-digital and autonomous utility-scale power plants. For example, an evaluation system based on big data analytics with performance ratio (PR) as the core indicator is built for millions of PV modules and tens of thousands of inverters in a GW-level PV plant so that energy yields are continuously improved. Intelligent O&M automation technology and a fault identification algorithm can be used to remotely manage power plants in complex environments, significantly improving O&M efficiency.

Over the next three years, PV will surpass conventional energy in installed capacity to become the world’s largest source of electricity. Energy storage is a flexible resource that is crucial to power generation, transmission, distribution and consumption of new power systems. Equipped with grid forming capability, an ESS will provide reliable support for new power systems. Thanks to the innovative synergy of generation, grid, load and storage, the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) of PV and ESS continues to decline, and grid parity will be achieved not only in PV but also in ESS.

Many visitors to SNEC 2024 last month, where Huawei showcased its PV+ESS solutions, were attracted by the newly launched cell-to-grid smart string grid-forming ESS platform. The platform consists of the smart string ESS, smart string PCS, smart transformer station, smart array controller, smart power plant controller and smart energy management system. It is compatible with large-capacity lithium iron phosphate cells of different specifications, provides flexible capacity and can be used in scenarios of any C-rate to reduce the LCOE throughout its lifetime.

Safety covers every part of energy storage, including cells, battery packs, systems and even grids. Huawei works with cell vendors to define cell design specifications for all scenarios, and carries out joint innovation to verify the safety performance by simulating failure scenarios including common application and physical impact. The cells have already passed more than 100 stringent tests and ESS reliability is maximised by the design of cell-level isolation, pack-level protection and rack-level safeguarding. Multiple sensors are deployed at the system level to detect the system status in real time.

Huawei’s one-fits-all C&I solution integrates optimisers, inverters, ESS and charging systems to improve green power supply capability, ensure the safety of energy use in campuses and enhance energy utilisation efficiency. The solution provides comprehensive capabilities and innovative technologies that meet higher industry standards to drive sustainable business development and create long-term stable benefits for partners and customers.

